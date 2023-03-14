17 times kids did those funny things that kids do

Round Ups

You don’t need me or anyone else to tell you what the r/KidsAreFuckingStupid Reddit forum is about, but it has the extremely tongue-in-cheek description –

‘Just look at some of these kids, how can they be so dumb? Like what, you seriously can’t hula hoop? Jesus christ. And babies know literally nothing. God damn kids are so dumb.’

We’ve collected some great examples of Kidthink – and yes, they’re a bit dumb.

1. Failed to beat the system



2. Potty training



3. Whose fault is this?



4. Cancel the sleepover



5.Seamless hair transplant



6. Bit harsh



7. I name this child ‘Potato Dog Grandma’



8. Lead with that info next time



9. Probably not going to win any Hide & Seek championships, if we’re honest



10. One for each eye



11. Psychic child



12. He could at least have got an autograph



13. Mixed veg



14. Cunning dad



15. Dora the ex-explorer



16. I think we’ve met this kid before



17. Bank of Mum and Dad



BONUS

