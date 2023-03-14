Celebrity

Hugh Grant’s red carpet hilarity sent this Robert Smith clip viral and you can’t watch it enough

John Plunkett. Updated March 14th, 2023

If there was one thing we’ll remember about this year’s Oscars – apart from Everything Everywhere All At Once – it will be Hugh Grant’s magnificently deadpan red carpet chat.

Not everyone appreciated it, but they were wrong. Weren’t they?

And in the all-time most British red carpet interviews, it’s absolutely neck and neck with this Robert Smith moment from back in the day which went it sent viral all over again.

But which is better? There’s only one way to find out …

Source Twitter