A serious hang-glider fail has gone viral again and it’s a real white-knuckle ride

An absolutely terrifying incident involving a hang-glider, a serious oversight and a lot of dangling has gone viral again four years after it happened.

You can watch the original here, but it was a tweet from the aptly named @ohshidt account that got people talking – and gasping.

Hanglider pilot forgets to strap his passenger in and takes him for a ride… pic.twitter.com/pRnLceFxBz — catastrophic failure (Kristi’s alt) (@ohshidt) March 12, 2023

As you can see – not only was Chris Gursky intact after the crash landing (apart from a broken wrist and a torn tendon) but so was his sense of humour.

The clip was new to a lot of people. Here’s how they reacted.

Good lord – can you imagine? https://t.co/GPCDbsUGE3 — Lynda Steele 🎙 (@steeletalk) March 12, 2023

Mythbusters “busted” the idea that you could hold on for long periods of time by your hands, which happens a lot in movies. Obviously, they didn’t have the whole story. https://t.co/PdB8keSsxV — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) March 12, 2023

In this situation my absurd grip strength means I would have spent the entire time single-handedly tearing apart the pilot's lower body like an enraged chimpanzee. https://t.co/XFScXlUwGm — Anosognosiogenesis (@pookleblinky) March 12, 2023

I’d be on the phone with my lawyer the second I hit the ground https://t.co/80pZ3fdqjI — Akash (@YZR_Fantasy) March 12, 2023

Change of underwear time https://t.co/kzQBmxVzzV — Paul (@bingowings14) March 13, 2023

