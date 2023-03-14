Life

A serious hang-glider fail has gone viral again and it’s a real white-knuckle ride

Poke Staff. Updated March 14th, 2023

An absolutely terrifying incident involving a hang-glider, a serious oversight and a lot of dangling has gone viral again four years after it happened.

You can watch the original here, but it was a tweet from the aptly named @ohshidt account that got people talking – and gasping.

As you can see – not only was Chris Gursky intact after the crash landing (apart from a broken wrist and a torn tendon) but so was his sense of humour.

The clip was new to a lot of people. Here’s how they reacted.

Heres the bottom line …

READ MORE

This cat taking an unexpected trip on a hang glider is an amazing watch

Source Gursk 3 Image Screengrab