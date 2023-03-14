Celebrity

Dom Joly’s spoof phonecall to LBC is this week’s most jaw-dropping listen

John Plunkett. Updated March 14th, 2023

Over on LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick had a phone call that was surely too good to be true.

And when we say true, what we really mean is truly awful because, well, have a listen to this, two minutes well spent.

And there was more …

Poor Tom, we bet he needed a few minutes lion down after that.

Here’s what @TomSwarbrick1 had to say about it.

And later – much later – the penny finally dropped.

This might need a bit of an edit, LBC folks.

Source Twitter @domjoly