Dom Joly’s spoof phonecall to LBC is this week’s most jaw-dropping listen

Over on LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick had a phone call that was surely too good to be true.

And when we say true, what we really mean is truly awful because, well, have a listen to this, two minutes well spent.

Lovely to hear my old friend “Toby” chatting to @TomSwarbrick1 on @lbc today. pic.twitter.com/y6pJtYjxR4 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 13, 2023

And there was more …

Poor Tom, we bet he needed a few minutes lion down after that.

An homage to the late, great Victor Lewis-Smith — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 13, 2023

Here’s what @TomSwarbrick1 had to say about it.

Honestly can’t get my head around that last call… £75k for a second-hand car!!!???? — Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) March 13, 2023

And later – much later – the penny finally dropped.

4 years of listening to Late Nights and *that’s* the moment you pick!! Look forward to hearing from Toby again…😂🦁 — Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) March 13, 2023

This might need a bit of an edit, LBC folks.

‘Sounds vaguely familiar 😂😂😂 What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic. https://t.co/EbL7GIkh5M — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 14, 2023

Just in case it’s put you in the mood for a bit of Victor Lewis-Smith …

Or this!

