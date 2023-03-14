Dom Joly’s spoof phonecall to LBC is this week’s most jaw-dropping listen
Over on LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick had a phone call that was surely too good to be true.
And when we say true, what we really mean is truly awful because, well, have a listen to this, two minutes well spent.
Lovely to hear my old friend “Toby” chatting to @TomSwarbrick1 on @lbc today. pic.twitter.com/y6pJtYjxR4
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 13, 2023
And there was more …
Part deux pic.twitter.com/Fq7CxzDnhl
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 13, 2023
Poor Tom, we bet he needed a few minutes lion down after that.
An homage to the late, great Victor Lewis-Smith
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 13, 2023
Here’s what @TomSwarbrick1 had to say about it.
Honestly can’t get my head around that last call…
£75k for a second-hand car!!!????
— Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) March 13, 2023
And later – much later – the penny finally dropped.
4 years of listening to Late Nights and *that’s* the moment you pick!!
Look forward to hearing from Toby again…😂🦁
— Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) March 13, 2023
This might need a bit of an edit, LBC folks.
‘Sounds vaguely familiar 😂😂😂
What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic. https://t.co/EbL7GIkh5M
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 14, 2023
Just in case it’s put you in the mood for a bit of Victor Lewis-Smith …
Or this!
