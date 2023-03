Life

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called ‘Technically the Truth’ which is full of information which is ‘technically true, but far from the expected answer’.

It’s a proper treasure trove of funny comments and these 27 are best in class.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.

(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)

10.

(via)

11.

(via)

12.

(via)

13.



(via)