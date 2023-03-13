We’ve all seen TV shows that start like this – just not as funny

Entertainment

Comedian, actor and ‘Room Next Door man’ Michael Spicer has metaphorically bottled the essence of a certain genre of British TV show, and we defy the heads of programming to show us the lie.

“I’ve also been abroad doing lots of expensive things that you could never afford to do.”

YouTube users were all over it.

I’d absolutely watch a series of this. Needs more condescending interactions with locals, though. Can that be arranged?

Dr James Alsop

You “travel around again” so us poor plebs won’t have to. We thank you for your service.

HG82met

This is exactly why I don’t watch television anymore, instead I watch your videos showing me what I have not missed. Absolutely brilliant, and spot on.

Sandra Holmes

As a foreigner that has watched a lot of BBC: This is accurate.

ClothesCat

Michael Portillo has been really quiet ever since this came out.

Finn Lawrence-Knight

Michael (Spicer, not Portillo) posted the sketch on Twitter, where it’s had well over a million views in two days – not to mention a lot of very positive feedback.

This is characteristically brilliant stuff from Michael. Bit that really tickled me: "Tree"… https://t.co/xzYYWzsOpB — Dan Howdle (@DanHowdle) March 12, 2023

Amusing. But I would most definitely watch this series if @MrMichaelSpicer were writing/presenting it. https://t.co/FvBEIQ1tiz — Mark Northfield 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 #European #FBPA (@MarkNorthfield) March 11, 2023

I'm here for how you said 'tapestry' — Katie Khan 🌙✨ (@katie_khan) March 11, 2023

Could you at least OCCASIONALLY post something shit so we don’t all feel inadequate. Much obliged. — Jason (@NickMotown) March 12, 2023

This is so on-the-nose, it could be a pair of specs. Bravo. https://t.co/7p7ErWtzQd — Prof Neil Martin (@ThatNeilMartin) March 11, 2023

Oh my god. ART https://t.co/yVd01eTvoO — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) March 11, 2023

This is another perfect thing from Michael Spicer. https://t.co/46NSmSeDKW — Tea, Books, and Music (@rudetuesday) March 11, 2023

This sounds about right.

The absolute SHADE you're throwing here… I love it. After Antiques Roadshow on Sunday, is it? — activist blob bee 🐝 (@soapachu) March 11, 2023

Yes and every hour, every day on a dozen channels for over twenty years too. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 11, 2023

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab