The unexpected item on this food receipt prompted so many questions (and funny responses)
The unexpected item on this food receipt has just sent it viral on Reddit.
‘Getting charged extra to remove an item,’ said swiggertime.
Well that does seem a little bit unreasonable. Not to everyone, however, in a lively debate that followed on Reddit. Here are our pick of what people had to say about it.
‘Guess you can just remove it yourself and save $1.’
majesticbean_
‘Wait – is this a double cheeseburger, and you’ve paid for 2 extra patties? So you have 4 patties on this?
‘Also, if there’s no bun, did they do a lettuce wrap instead?’
_WhoisMrBilly_
‘Imagine four patties, cheese, bacon, and a dripping fried egg wrapped in lettuce.’
Mister-Horse
‘Some of the default programming on those restaurant POS systems just connect the price to the item. When I set mine up, I had to make sure that each item specifically charged or didn’t charge based on the modifier.’
AK-Daddy-io
‘It was a bundled price, and the cost was to de-bundle it.’
NovelExplorer
‘Found the AT&T phone guy!’
LordElfa
‘The f-ck?’
PharaohZenSecondLife
‘Right? Who pays $17 for 4 beef patties?’
FillYouWithPasta
‘Lol 17 bucks for a pile of ground beef.’
Nolimit6969AMC
‘Well it is a quadruple pile of meat with egg and bacon.’
lost_in_connecticut
‘True. But OMG that 15grams of carbs of the bun. Wish they posted a pic of this atrocity.’
Nolimit6969AMC
That’s probably quite enough of this sort of thing for now.
Source Reddit u/swiggertime