23 brilliantly inventive doodles created from shadows

Vincent Bal – a ‘Shadowologist’ and artist from Belgium has a fairly niche talent. He can tease out amazing images from the shadows of usually completely unrelated things, turning them into wonderful doodles, which he posts on his Instagram account.

It was difficult to do, but we’ve picked 23 favourites to share with you – along with Vincent’s own headings for the artworks.

Check these out.

1. Not fragile



2. Zzzen Buddhism



3. Hip Hedgehog



4. Copycats



5. Father is always watching



6. Soul sponge



7. Hippo-hop hipster



8. Peanuts



9. The Mashville Dance Trio



10. Car charged cuisine



11. Typeslicer



12. Slipping into summer



