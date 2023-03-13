People keep falling into this water because they think it’s a road and it’s a proper brain melter

Weird World

Over on Reddit the picture of this ‘gravel road’ which isn’t a road at all has gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

‘People falling in to the water because they think this is a gravel road,’ said Redditor Kachelpiepn. And who can blame them?

And it prompted no end of responses. Here are our favourites.

‘I feel like the sign almost makes it more of a hazard, like it adds to the illusion.’

ranthasrabies ‘Yep, by having a sign showing a walking pedestrian I know for a fact there is no way I would look closer into that as I assume it’s just some random ass sign on the road.’

MINIMAN10001 ‘They should have it on a floating buoy. If it was bobbing up and down it might attract the attention needed.’

PM_ME_UR_HIP_DIMPLES ‘Or, and hear me out, they could put up a rail.’

Jeebusmanwhore ‘WHY IS IT SO RED.’

Silverman7688 ‘Maybe it’s duckweed? That sometimes turns red.’

Lvcivs2311 ‘It is duckweed. It turns red because of the cold. In the spring/summer it’s green. Which makes it look like gras. Not ideal either cause people will still fall in.’

And just in case you were wondering …

‘I was here a couple of days ago, was wondering about the red stuff lol. ‘Location: Netherlands, Utrecht, Rijnsweerd.’

To conclude …

“People keep falling in the water thinking it’s a gravel road. Maybe we should do something?” “Put one sign there. Anywhere, just one though”

Source Reddit u/Kachelpiepn