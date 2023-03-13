How good is your Oscars trivia knowledge? Try our quiz and find out

Celebrity

The 95th Academy Awards, otherwise known as The Oscars, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Everything Everywhere All at Once came out on top with seven awards – including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture, while The Banshees of Inisherin bagged none of the nine awards for which it was nominated, and Elvis none of its eight nominations.

"Ladies, don't let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime." – Michelle Yeoh #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Kghu1jx53F — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

Harrison Ford handing the Oscar to Ke Huy Quan as #EEAAO wins Best Picture! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KBUK9Cipvn — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) March 13, 2023

By the end of today, you’ll know everything about yesterday’s winners and losers – whether you want to or not – but how good is your knowledge of Oscars gone by?

You can find out by trying our True or False quiz – and then click through to page 2 to see if you’re an Everything Everywhere All at Once or an Elvis.

1.

When collecting his award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for City Slickers in 1992, 73-year-old Kirk Douglas performed one-armed press-ups to prove that older actors are still physically fit. True or False?

2.



True or False?

(Via)

3.

Sir Charlie Chaplin received a 12-minute standing ovation when he was awarded an honorary Oscar in 1972. True or False?

4.

Donald Duck is the only animated Oscars host to date. True or False?

5.

The Oscars didn’t happen in 1944 or 1945 because of the war, but the films that the Academy would have chosen were privately given statuettes in 1946 and read out at the ceremony. True or False?

6.

The only Oscar to win an Oscar was Oscar Homolka, who took home the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for Remember Mama in 1948.

True or False?

7.



True or False?

(Via)

8.

Midnight Cowboy is the only X-rated film to win the Best Picture Oscar.

True or False?

9.

Christopher Plummer was the oldest Oscar nominee at age 88 in 2018.

True or False?

10.

In 1929, German shepherd Rin Tin Tin was nominated for best actor for his role in Land of the Silver Fox – the only time an animal received a nomination. He was narrowly beaten by Emil Jennings for The Way of All Flesh.

True or False?

11.

Bob Hope, who holds the record for presenting the Oscars, hosted it more than the celebrities in 2nd and 3rd place combined.

True or False?

12.



True or False?

(Via)

13.

Walt Disney won eight Academy Awards for his 1937 animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

True or False?

14.

As well as the informal ‘Oscar’, the golden statuette is named the Academy Award of Merit.

True or False?

15.



(Via) True or False?

16.

1939’s Wizard of Oz was the first colour film to take the Best Picture award.

True or False?

17.

Cate Blanchett was the first person to win an Oscar for playing a real Oscar winner.

True.

18.

At the 2015 Academy Awards, Broadway star Idina Menzel introduced John Travolta as Glom Gazingo.

True or False?

19.

The Academy couldn’t pick between Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand for Best Actress in 1969, so they both won.

True or False?

20.

Meryl Streep has had more Oscar nominations than any other woman in the history of the awards.

True or False?

Now click through for the answers.