Gary Lineker’s back on Match of the Day and these 23 tweets surely say it best

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2023

They think it’s all over … and it is now, after the BBC announced that Gary Lineker would be returning to Match of the Day after he was taken off air for daring to criticise the government’s asylum policy on Twitter.

It’s a humiliating reverse ferret for the BBC director general Tim Davie who bowed to political pressure to remove Lineker, only to bow once again to a different sort of pressure after many of Lineker’s BBC Sport colleagues walked out in support.

Here’s what Lineker had to say on Twitter.

It looks like Davie will remain in his post, although the same surely cannot be said for BBC chairman Richard Sharp, whose own impartiality – or otherwise – is the (proper) big story here.

But that’s enough of all that, here are our favourite 23 things people said about the whole thing on Twitter. Looking forward to Match of the Day already.

