Fancy seeing a dog ‘do CPR’ at Crufts? Of course you do

Animals

This year’s Heelwork to Music category at Crufts gave a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘rescue dog’, when one enthusiastic border collie turned lifesaver in a Baywatch-inspired dance routine.

Never thought I'd witness a dog performing CPR on a human to the Baywatch soundtrack 🐾🐶😂 #Crufts pic.twitter.com/0lL9MFzFMk — Stevey 🌈 (@sjrobertson) March 11, 2023

That’d be a very useful skill if a sheep were to collapse …possibly. Anyway – here are some funny reactions from Twitter.

This dog on Crufts just did a Baywatch routine and performed both CPR and mouth to mouth on its owner I can’t 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qDGAkU8hm5 — Helen Simmons ✨ (@HelenSimmons8) March 11, 2023

I think this dog might be better at CPR than I am, and I'm actually trained in it https://t.co/IF885hpkhN — Sinéad Collins (@Sinead1988) March 11, 2023

in tears of laughter rn look at this hahahahaha https://t.co/ve3ws68rcY — Angela Bassett’s thing (@goshwowhello) March 12, 2023

That's not the diaphragm. — The Time Worrier (@SteveSouthart) March 11, 2023

The owner sadly died and the dog with the wildly ineffective CPR technique got a new mum. https://t.co/1w8dxA3KUQ — tash 💙☢️ (@tash) March 12, 2023

Watching a dog perform CPR on a lady during a Baywatch themed dance routine at Crufts. pic.twitter.com/IuMLq00Eyp — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) March 11, 2023

I saw a bit of Crufts, there was a dog with a sentence for a name, dressed as a lifeguard, giving it's owner CPR while the Baywatch theme played.

So weird. Cats would never. — Stepmom Era H (@avellana_b_) March 12, 2023

Just watched a Border Collie pretend to give CPR to woman as part of a Baywatch themed dance routine. Don't ever tell me that #Crufts isn't stellar TV. — Macca V 🧨 (@Macca1895) March 11, 2023

At all costs, don’t let Steve Barclay* see this.

Presumably part of the proposed NHS "reforms" to add staff ? https://t.co/VO0X3iH2lV — Dr Rena Maguire (@justrena) March 12, 2023

*He’s the Health Secretary this month. It can be hard to keep up.

It isn’t the first time Crufts has seen doggy CPR. Here’s old paw Deril doing his thing.

READ MORE

This dog dismantling the agility round is our favourite (and most relatable) Crufts moment

Source @sjrobertson Image Screengrab