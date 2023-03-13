Animals

Fancy seeing a dog ‘do CPR’ at Crufts? Of course you do

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 13th, 2023

This year’s Heelwork to Music category at Crufts gave a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘rescue dog’, when one enthusiastic border collie turned lifesaver in a Baywatch-inspired dance routine.

That’d be a very useful skill if a sheep were to collapse …possibly. Anyway – here are some funny reactions from Twitter.

At all costs, don’t let Steve Barclay* see this.

*He’s the Health Secretary this month. It can be hard to keep up.

It isn’t the first time Crufts has seen doggy CPR. Here’s old paw Deril doing his thing.

Source @sjrobertson Image Screengrab