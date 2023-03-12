This job advert for a server is weirdly specific

Weird World

Over on TikTok, abbbbbey – @.desertrat – shared highlights (or lowlights) from a job advert she’d spotted on Craigslist.

‘DONT GET LOCKED IN YOUR OWN HOUSE OR YOU WILL BE FIRED!!’

Here’s a reminder of some of those conditions …

“If you can’t handle skilful sarcasm.” “Suddenly become deathly ill on Coacchella and Splash House weekends.” “Do not apply if you’ll think you need nights off because your grandma poisoned you with her ham, again.”

That’s oddly specific and raises some questions –

Did they have one employee who did all those things? Was the ham actually poison or is Grandma a terrible cook? What on earth did they ask in the interviews?

TikTok users weighed in.

“You woke up in a good mood and didn’t want to ruin it” has Big Lebowski vibes.

Shawn

The targeted employee this was written about has a SUBLIME DAY TO DAY. They r working 2 live.

Chiara

In other words they have a huge problem with turnover for their workers because it’s a shit job that probably offers shit pay and little to no benefits😂

Lisa Michelle

This is written like an “alpha” male on a dating app.

Essie

It sounds like that employer has heard every single one of those excuses and has a bit of trauma. 😂

BrandyOLand

Hire me… I have so many tier 5 excuses.

Mskita42

I suffer from trauma drama syndrome and I want to know the name of this restaurant so I can leave them a review.

southern snow

I have to give it to the guy. He cuts to the chase👏🏻😆

JILLIAN VAN SICE/inventor

Someone named Ali said they could never apply for the job.

Honestly I have gotten 6 flat tires in a year and half. I figured my job wouldn’t believe me so I showed proof every time 😂

Wendy Anderson had a cunning plan.

It would be such a shame, if a bunch of folks applied, got interviews, and no-showed! 😂

Do it on Coachella weekend.

