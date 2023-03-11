Nadine Dorries told Gary Lineker to stick to football and was owned into next season

Celebrity

Nadine Dorries has had her say – of course she has – on Gary Lineker and the escalating crisis which is threatening to consume the BBC.

The Conservative MP and former culture secretary took to the airwaves on her Talk TV show to say Lineker was either a presenter or a politician, he couldn’t be both (wait for it, wait for it …)

.@GaryLineker does need to decide though, is he a footie presenter or a candidate for the Labour Party? We discuss on my show tonight on @TalkTV 8pm ! — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2023

And while it provided her critics with the widest of open goals, they still had to hit the target.

And these 17 people absolutely leathered it into the back of the net.

1.

Incredible. Gather round children. Witness the moment that self-awareness died. https://t.co/DIk4v1ZFfj — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 10, 2023

2.

Excellent point from a woman who lost the whip for gobbling anuses. https://t.co/07yLJhLvAx pic.twitter.com/PTKAiqksGh — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 10, 2023

3.

Alanis Morissette should've said "It's like a Tory MP who moonlights as a telly presenter for outlet funded by a rightwing billionaire discussing the importance of political balance in media." https://t.co/gKqPeRnYrJ — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) March 10, 2023

4.

It's the satirists I feel most sorry for. https://t.co/JZuEGYVBpI — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) March 10, 2023

5.

I… I just… I can't… You couldn't make this up. If you tried to, nobody would believe it. It's just too ludicrous to be true. And yet, it's true. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Z9UO0NlOwh — Tom Bacon (@TomABacon) March 10, 2023

6.

Allow a Tory MP on a channel owned by a right-wing billionaire whose US “news” channel deliberately stoked conspiracy theories about an election for ratings to tell you about the importance of impartial broadcasting https://t.co/8iXAFLFTbB — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) March 10, 2023

7.

I genuinely can’t tell if this is a deliberate pisstake. Is it? https://t.co/IPT28ih1cl — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 10, 2023

8.