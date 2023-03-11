Celebrity

You don’t have to like Alastair Campbell to enjoy his devastating own of BBC chairman, Richard Sharp

John Plunkett. Updated March 11th, 2023

As you’ll know by now the BBC is rapidly being consumed by a crisis of its own making after it axed Gary Lineker from Match of the Day until further notice.

The decision to ditch Lineker has seen a long line of BBC stars walk out in solidarity and left its sports schedule on TV and radio in absolute tatters on Saturday.

And what is most extraordinary for many people is the double standards being meted out to Lineker compared to the BBC’s own chairman, Richard Sharp.

And no-one put it better than Alastair Campbell on the BBC’s own news channel. And you really don’t have to like Tony Blair’s former wingman to stand up and applaud this.

Simply magnificently put.

