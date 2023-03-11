You don’t have to like Alastair Campbell to enjoy his devastating own of BBC chairman, Richard Sharp

Celebrity

As you’ll know by now the BBC is rapidly being consumed by a crisis of its own making after it axed Gary Lineker from Match of the Day until further notice.

The decision to ditch Lineker has seen a long line of BBC stars walk out in solidarity and left its sports schedule on TV and radio in absolute tatters on Saturday.

And what is most extraordinary for many people is the double standards being meted out to Lineker compared to the BBC’s own chairman, Richard Sharp.

And no-one put it better than Alastair Campbell on the BBC’s own news channel. And you really don’t have to like Tony Blair’s former wingman to stand up and applaud this.

Incredible scenes right now with @campbellclaret on bbc news re @GaryLineker 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fn82TvBS5W — Craig Warren Gordon (@CraigGordon1) March 10, 2023

Amazing and – more pertinently – super-relevant reply https://t.co/TeKAx1Oae4 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 10, 2023

👏👏 .@campbellclaret

🔥🔥 .@BBCNews losing the plot. Alastair Campbell could also highlight people linked to right wing think tanks are never introduced with such caveats on their multiple TV appearances https://t.co/khWYC6ow5N — Alan Archibald (@AlanArchibald51) March 10, 2023

Alistair Campbell is a force of nature pic.twitter.com/9wUSDISGYW — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 10, 2023

The BBC having a seriously bad time of it right now, and deservedly so. pic.twitter.com/JvdtygjYrH — Angry Scotland Podcast (@AngryScotland) March 11, 2023

Oh BRAVO @campbellclaret POW 💥. He knows how to deliver a sound bite. Laughing out loud. https://t.co/Xd4ckL4bb9 — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) March 10, 2023

