This might be the best ad campaign for cereal we’ve ever seen

Entertainment

Healthy cereal brand Surreal has just celebrated its first anniversary – and it shared the joy with a photoshoot that included these pictures of the team.

‘Live laugh love working here – we celebrated our first birthday by booking ourselves one of those family photoshoots. As you can see, we’re all INCREDIBLY hot, so we will now be quitting cereal to become super models. If you’re a swimwear company looking for five absolute Tens, get in touch.’

Without suggesting for one moment that they may not be ‘five absolute tens’, we’ve noticed that humour plays a big role in their brand messaging.

‘Serving Suggestion: eat cereal out of a tiny trophy like the winner that you are.’

‘It took us thirty four takes to get this shot. Please buy some cereal to make it worth it.’

‘Today’s a great day to cheat…

Things with you and Tony used to be grrrrrreat. You used to have him every day. Sometimes twice. But it’s all got a bit dry and stale now. You can do better than him.

Once you taste us, you’ll forget all about that sugar daddy. Cheat on Tony and fall in love with cereal again.’

In the same vein, they might just have run the best ad campaign for cereal we’ve ever seen – and that includes Ross Kemp singing about Fruit & Fibre on a golf course.

They wrote on their Facebook page –

‘We can’t afford famous celebrities, so we just found normal people with famous names and paid them to say nice things about our cereal.

Now we can use their names wherever we like and no one can stop us*

*We didn’t check that with legal, but we’re sure it’s fine – right @serenawilliams @therock @cristiano?’

And here’s what those ads look like. Keep a close eye on the small print.

Facebook users loved it.

What an amazing idea for marketing !!! Very well done.

Brian Sloan

Simply genius.

Николета Николова

Love it!

Shahmeer Kamran

There was also this …

Surely, you need me adding to the campaign.

Jason Statham

In case you doubted the existence of these celebrity name twins – or whatever you’d like to call them – here they are.

We’re Dwayne Johnson's FAVOURITE cereal Michael Jordan and Ronaldo love it too, but Serena Williams wasn't quite so keen… pic.twitter.com/98X3EXbJK6 — SURREAL (@eat_surreal) March 6, 2023

But that wasn’t the end of Surreal’s campaign.

They wrote –

‘OUR LAWYERS WROTE THESE ADS

They had some “feedback” about the last ones, so we figured it’d be easiest to just let them write our adverts from now on.

As you can see, they’ve really nailed it.’

If you want to find out how to get your hands on the product – or search for more jokes – you can do that on their website.

Oh, and in case you were curious – here’s that Ross Kemp advert.

READ MORE

New York’s recycling ad campaign is a bit brutal

Source Surreal Image Surreal