Surely the best 2 minutes you’ll watch on Gary Lineker and double standards at the BBC

Celebrity

You don’t have to like Gary Lineker or agree with what he said on Twitter this week to see the extraordinary double standards over ‘impartiality’ apparently at play within the BBC.

If the whole thing wasn’t a big enough crisis for the BBC already, the decision to suspend Lineker from Match of the Day made the whole thing worse with no end of pundits and presenters walking out on Saturday in solidarity with the MotD man.

BBC Director General carefully managing the MOTD situation. pic.twitter.com/4ZXMX5PReF — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 10, 2023

And surely no-one sums it up better than Sky News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol in this two-minute clip which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

Gary Lineker suspended by the BBC for upsetting the Conservatives because he stood up for some of the most vulnerable people in the world. The same BBC whose chairman gave the Conservatives £400,000 before helping to arrange an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/gwwQ1j1oEr — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 10, 2023

Had us standing up and applauding (fortunately no-one was here to see it).

Credit to Sky News tonight. They’re absolutely skewering the BBC & Tory hypocrisy on Gary Lineker.pic.twitter.com/VNQDUvjv83 — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) March 10, 2023

When you’re getting bodied on Sky Sports News in between updates on the Stoke starting XI and Crewe’s injury list you know you’re in trouble pic.twitter.com/TG7DVybIUP — Evan Fanning (@evanfanning) March 10, 2023

👇🏾 I think this is what one would call an own goal . Everyone's now talking about the big problems in the BBC and their relationship with the Tories. Excellent summary.👏🏾 https://t.co/eWPGvwmFFx — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) March 11, 2023

In one word.

And last word to @SkyKaveh.

Appreciate the thank you messages for this video from BBC friends and colleagues. Just doing my job. Let them do theirs. https://t.co/0vkpsaszXa — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 11, 2023

Source Twitter @SkyKaveh