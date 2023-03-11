Celebrity

Surely the best 2 minutes you’ll watch on Gary Lineker and double standards at the BBC

John Plunkett. Updated March 11th, 2023

You don’t have to like Gary Lineker or agree with what he said on Twitter this week to see the extraordinary double standards over ‘impartiality’ apparently at play within the BBC.

If the whole thing wasn’t a big enough crisis for the BBC already, the decision to suspend Lineker from Match of the Day made the whole thing worse with no end of pundits and presenters walking out on Saturday in solidarity with the MotD man.

And surely no-one sums it up better than Sky News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol in this two-minute clip which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

Had us standing up and applauding (fortunately no-one was here to see it).

In one word.

And last word to @SkyKaveh.

Source Twitter @SkyKaveh