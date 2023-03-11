17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week – the weekend! – when we round up 17 of our favourite funny pictures that went viral on Reddit this week.

1. ‘All very admirable careers… wait a second’

(via)

2. ‘An earth sandwich’

(via)

3. ‘After telling my wife about the penny trick to tell how much tread is left, I asked her to send me a picture of it, and she sent me this …’

(via)

4. ‘Nopar King’

(via)

5. ‘Not many of my friends here in Sweden got why I was laughing …’

(via)

6. ‘At an Ice Cream Shop in Minnesota’

(via)

7. ‘$400+ dollar order for the place I work, we can’t send them back lol’

(via)

8. ‘Mutual appreciation’

(via)

9. ‘I regret this toy’

(via)