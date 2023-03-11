13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Celebrity

Everyone loves a good comeback and – you can probably tell what’s coming next – here are nine of the best that went viral over the past seven days.

1. ‘Two-in-one’

2. ‘God is a chef apparently’

3. ‘What an unique concept!’

4. ‘Hang it in the Louvre’

5. Walked right into it

6. ‘Like, did something happen?’



7. Gary Lineker 1, Penny Mordaunt 0 (since gone into extra time)

They’ve borrowed from Lineker’s playbook. Labour are a party of goalhangers and left-wing strikers. That doesn’t work in politics. The country needs centre forwards, people who are prepared to put the hard work in and create opportunities. And it needs a team captain with a plan. pic.twitter.com/hDNSLvNl4t — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) March 9, 2023

Thank you for mentioning me in your clumsy analogy. I’m just happy to have been better in the 6 yard box than you are at the dispatch box. Best wishes. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2023

