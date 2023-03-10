Politics

This LBC caller who ‘doesn’t have a racist bone in his body’ is quite the listen

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2023

If you only listen to one radio phone-in caller this week, then make it this one.

It’s Phil who, by the way, ‘doesn’t have a racist bone in his body’, talking about the sort of neighbours he’d be comfortable living next to.

Extraordinary scenes!

Give that man a medal. No, not Phil.

Source Twitter @LBC