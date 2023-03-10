This LBC caller who ‘doesn’t have a racist bone in his body’ is quite the listen

Politics

If you only listen to one radio phone-in caller this week, then make it this one.

It’s Phil who, by the way, ‘doesn’t have a racist bone in his body’, talking about the sort of neighbours he’d be comfortable living next to.

"You're not supposed to say that bit out loud!"

"I don’t have a racist bone in my body."

“You are denying there is a genuine issue.” Highlights from @mrjamesob's wild argument with a caller who wants immigrants to 'blend in'. pic.twitter.com/X1zr5fVMAH — LBC (@LBC) March 10, 2023

Extraordinary scenes!

I really don't want to live next door to Phil — Toby Tarrant 🇺🇦❤ (@tobytarrant) March 10, 2023

“I’m not racist, I’m a culturalist” is one of the all time classics 😂 — Rachel Love-Howseman (@rachlove31) March 10, 2023

Coming to a new country, insisting on wearing your own clothing, refusing to learn the local language, only eating food from home…what could be more British? — Sir Geoff Harman🎓🧗‍♂️🥾🏑🏕🀄️🇬🇧🇹🇭🇭🇰🦮💙 (@harman_geoff) March 10, 2023

Saying “I’m not going to go down this rabbit hole” while he’s firmly in the rabbit hole and setting up shop, is too much 😂 — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 10, 2023

My neighbours are a lovely devout practising Muslim family who are hard-working, business-owning, family orientated, intelligent, caring, neighbourly and always stop for a chat. I couldn't wish for better neighbours. What's wrong with people like Phil? — Maggie Moo (@MaggieM45283823) March 10, 2023

I’m Polish and I’m definitely sure I don’t want to live next door to Phil — Maggie Rawlings (@MaggieRawlings) March 10, 2023

Give that man a medal. No, not Phil.

Source Twitter @LBC