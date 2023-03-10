This LBC caller who ‘doesn’t have a racist bone in his body’ is quite the listen
If you only listen to one radio phone-in caller this week, then make it this one.
It’s Phil who, by the way, ‘doesn’t have a racist bone in his body’, talking about the sort of neighbours he’d be comfortable living next to.
"You're not supposed to say that bit out loud!"
"I don’t have a racist bone in my body."
“You are denying there is a genuine issue.”
Highlights from @mrjamesob's wild argument with a caller who wants immigrants to 'blend in'. pic.twitter.com/X1zr5fVMAH
Extraordinary scenes!
I really don't want to live next door to Phil
“I’m not racist, I’m a culturalist” is one of the all time classics 😂
Oh Phil. pic.twitter.com/tpqi3DuPzw
Coming to a new country, insisting on wearing your own clothing, refusing to learn the local language, only eating food from home…what could be more British?
— Sir Geoff Harman🎓🧗♂️🥾🏑🏕🀄️🇬🇧🇹🇭🇭🇰🦮💙 (@harman_geoff) March 10, 2023
Saying “I’m not going to go down this rabbit hole” while he’s firmly in the rabbit hole and setting up shop, is too much 😂
My neighbours are a lovely devout practising Muslim family who are hard-working, business-owning, family orientated, intelligent, caring, neighbourly and always stop for a chat.
I couldn't wish for better neighbours.
What's wrong with people like Phil?
I’m Polish and I’m definitely sure I don’t want to live next door to Phil
Give that man a medal. No, not Phil.
Oh boy. https://t.co/OBqnipZTjj
