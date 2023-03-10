This dinner receipt had a fabulously unexpected payoff

Life

Well here’s something you don’t often (ever) see when you’re checking your food or drinks bill at the end of a night out.

My dinner receipt had a message for me …’ said KnightOfChronos who shared it over on Reddit.

But it wasn’t quite so outrageous as it first appears. Not at all, in fact.

‘Context: my wife and I went to a restaurant for her birthday and we both had cocktails. ‘I completely forgot the name of the cocktail by the time the receipt came but it’s name was “You’re an Asshole, Mr. Burton” lmao it definitely caught me by surprise.’

KnightOfChronos ‘Thank you for the context. I had to know 😂.’

burneraccount3849 ‘Adios Mother Fucker. Another good drink that might look weird on a bill.’

SmokeAbeer

But it wasn’t the only question people had.

‘I’m intrigued by the fried chicken tit.’

pauliewotsit ‘It was good! Just a fried chicken sandwich. We ate at a place called; Westgate Bourbon Bar and Tap House in Beaverton, Oregon.’

KnightOfChronos ‘From their menu:



‘the chicken tit ‘breaded and fried DD chicken breast, havarti, lettuce, tomato, basil, mustard aioli, on a grilled ciabatta bun. yes. we said tit. ..from a chicken. go ahead. pretend you’re offended. i’m offended you’re offended. – 18.’

stevein3d

Last word to this person.

‘T and A on a single bill.’

jonathanlink

Source Reddit u/KnightOfChronos