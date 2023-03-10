Entertainment

Just a supercut of every time Logan Roy says “F*** Off” in ‘Succession’ so far

David Harris. Updated March 10th, 2023

With the final season of ‘Succession’ about to air, let’s take a moment to enjoy every ‘F*** Off’ uttered by potty-mouthed patriarch Logan Roy (perfectly played by Brian Cox).

Only an actor of immense talent can convey so much nuance and expression in two words, as this rather hypnotic supercut shows. It’s all over in less than a minute, but will leave you eager to see how many more expertly delivered curse words will appear in Season 4.

Thanks to @vonstrenginho for sharing it on Twitter

Heady stuff! Other Twitter users agreed…

Which is your favourite? Anyway, this article has finished now so you can stop reading. Go on – F*** OFF!

