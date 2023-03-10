Just a supercut of every time Logan Roy says “F*** Off” in ‘Succession’ so far

Entertainment

With the final season of ‘Succession’ about to air, let’s take a moment to enjoy every ‘F*** Off’ uttered by potty-mouthed patriarch Logan Roy (perfectly played by Brian Cox).

Only an actor of immense talent can convey so much nuance and expression in two words, as this rather hypnotic supercut shows. It’s all over in less than a minute, but will leave you eager to see how many more expertly delivered curse words will appear in Season 4.

Thanks to @vonstrenginho for sharing it on Twitter

Every time Logan says "fuck off" across all three seasons of Succession. pic.twitter.com/FaNPX8FjN0 — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) January 26, 2022

Heady stuff! Other Twitter users agreed…

All great, but the early cardigan-wearing double hit wins for me — Sean Bradbury (@seanbrad2) January 27, 2022

Majestic work. — Hawksmoor (@HawksmoorTweets) January 26, 2022

Well that's my ringtone sorted out! — John Mayes (@JohnbwMayes) January 27, 2022

Available on a T-shirt pic.twitter.com/J8AN5NnKrr — Alison Denham (@paddymaid) January 30, 2022

I don't even watch Succession and I love this. — (@AtheismJesus) January 27, 2022

The way he modulates his delivery to fit the mood and shape of each scene… the infinite variety — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) January 30, 2022

Which is your favourite? Anyway, this article has finished now so you can stop reading. Go on – F*** OFF!

