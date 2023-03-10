Simply 17 great tweets about the snow

Twitter

Just to confirm – in case you were wondering – it is March and it is snowing in many parts of the UK and Ireland, leading to scenes like these.

Only sleet they said… This is the snow near Bridgend in South Wales. It's nearly up to my waist! pic.twitter.com/aF1fGTZF4Z — Bradley Harris (@MrBradleyHarris) March 8, 2023

Bloody hell, some places have been absolutely buried in snow today, even outside of the amber warning zones. Parts of Shropshire look to have nearly a foot of snow. pic.twitter.com/DjENPQSSgz — Official Weather UK ☀️ (@Official_WXUK) March 9, 2023

Of course, there were plenty of tongue-in-cheek reactions, and we gathered a few favourites.

1.

“Sorry, I can’t work today due to the snow”

“But… we work from home anyway?”

“Yeah, sorry, the snow’s really bad here”

“But we have a Zoom call in…”

“I know, sorry. Hopefully it’ll clear up by tomorrow!” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) March 9, 2023

2.

Met Office warns snow could cut off rural communities from the rest of the UK, coming as huge relief to people living in rural communities. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 8, 2023

3.

4.

At least Fred Flintstone managed to get to work #snow pic.twitter.com/whBTXnpPLR — NMc (@nickmcc8) March 10, 2023

5.

The Eskimo have 20 words for snow, I’ve got 2. Fuck & Off. — Paul (@bingowings14) March 9, 2023

6.

7.

8.

Working from home today because of the snow. I hope it really pisses off Jacob Rees-Mogg. pic.twitter.com/StzUF8flCV — Mr MT (@mrEmTee) March 9, 2023

9.

Snow in march pic.twitter.com/qxZ53xFy3z — Leah Probert (@probert_leah) March 8, 2023

10.

2 feet of snow this morning.. pic.twitter.com/Vn33YlDKcf — Pea Sea (@PeaSea1985) March 9, 2023

11.

12.

13.

The radio tells me there’s a widespread yellow snow warning. Do NOT eat it under any circumstances. — Jo Aaron (@jolilford) March 9, 2023

14.

15.

Reminiscing on the good old days when you’d get the day off school because it was snowing ☃️🌨️ #snowday — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) March 8, 2023

16.

17.

It's PROPERLY snowing in North Shields right now, thank goodness I did a wine run earlier 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NjhTVhCF88 — Tallulah Portsmouth (@tallulahportsmo) March 7, 2023

Finally – a cup of tea and a couple of the good biscuits for whoever took advantage of the weather to leave this message.

If is the view out of the window of the Hallamshire Hospital Sheffield. Well done whoever was responsible for it. 🙂#Sheffield #Yorkshire #HallamshireHospital #snow #GetWellSoon pic.twitter.com/ipUn2FF3Zg — Kim Myers 💙 (@MrsKimMyers) March 10, 2023

READ MORE

The unexpected climax to this ‘perfect snow duel’ is surely a one-in-a-million shot

Image Janeb13 on Pixabay