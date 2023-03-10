Simply 17 great tweets about the snow
Just to confirm – in case you were wondering – it is March and it is snowing in many parts of the UK and Ireland, leading to scenes like these.
Only sleet they said… This is the snow near Bridgend in South Wales. It's nearly up to my waist! pic.twitter.com/aF1fGTZF4Z
— Bradley Harris (@MrBradleyHarris) March 8, 2023
Morning al!
Guess it snowed a bit overnight? #snow #earlyriserclub #NorthYorkshire pic.twitter.com/SE0al8Y5t8
— Kerryn and crew (@moorlands) March 10, 2023
Bloody hell, some places have been absolutely buried in snow today, even outside of the amber warning zones. Parts of Shropshire look to have nearly a foot of snow. pic.twitter.com/DjENPQSSgz
— Official Weather UK ☀️ (@Official_WXUK) March 9, 2023
Of course, there were plenty of tongue-in-cheek reactions, and we gathered a few favourites.
1.
“Sorry, I can’t work today due to the snow”
“But… we work from home anyway?”
“Yeah, sorry, the snow’s really bad here”
“But we have a Zoom call in…”
“I know, sorry. Hopefully it’ll clear up by tomorrow!”
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) March 9, 2023
2.
Met Office warns snow could cut off rural communities from the rest of the UK, coming as huge relief to people living in rural communities.
— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 8, 2023
3.
I'll just get my scraper. #snow pic.twitter.com/Af38UDqfoD
— SNELLY (TONY SNELL) (@snellyradio) March 10, 2023
4.
At least Fred Flintstone managed to get to work #snow pic.twitter.com/whBTXnpPLR
— NMc (@nickmcc8) March 10, 2023
5.
The Eskimo have 20 words for snow, I’ve got 2. Fuck & Off.
— Paul (@bingowings14) March 9, 2023
6.
THERE'S #SNOW IN CROWBOROUGH, EAST SUSSEX! pic.twitter.com/kSDrumzAcM
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 8, 2023
7.
M62 right now. #snow pic.twitter.com/hhA63onKix
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) March 10, 2023
8.
Working from home today because of the snow. I hope it really pisses off Jacob Rees-Mogg. pic.twitter.com/StzUF8flCV
— Mr MT (@mrEmTee) March 9, 2023
9.
Snow in march pic.twitter.com/qxZ53xFy3z
— Leah Probert (@probert_leah) March 8, 2023
10.
2 feet of snow this morning.. pic.twitter.com/Vn33YlDKcf
— Pea Sea (@PeaSea1985) March 9, 2023
11.
Tory cut backs…#snow pic.twitter.com/aVNFMUs3G4
— Wokey McWokeface 💙 (@WokeyMcWokefac3) March 9, 2023
12.
Meanwhile, in Bradford. #snow #snowday #Yorkshire #Bradford pic.twitter.com/7uuha4yi19
— Retirement In Black & White (@BlackRetirement) March 9, 2023
13.
The radio tells me there’s a widespread yellow snow warning.
Do NOT eat it under any circumstances.
— Jo Aaron (@jolilford) March 9, 2023
14.
Be careful out there ❄️ ⛄️ ☃️ #snow #snowday pic.twitter.com/e3DsoRRxj1
— ⚽ ADAM -SUFC ⚽ 🍀 🥊🏴 (@adam_sufc) March 9, 2023
15.
Reminiscing on the good old days when you’d get the day off school because it was snowing ☃️🌨️ #snowday
— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) March 8, 2023
16.
A brave attempt to get to work today. #Sneachta #snowday pic.twitter.com/6rqORyfDLY
— Piarais Mac Alastair (@piarais91) March 10, 2023
17.
It's PROPERLY snowing in North Shields right now, thank goodness I did a wine run earlier 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NjhTVhCF88
— Tallulah Portsmouth (@tallulahportsmo) March 7, 2023
Finally – a cup of tea and a couple of the good biscuits for whoever took advantage of the weather to leave this message.
If is the view out of the window of the Hallamshire Hospital Sheffield. Well done whoever was responsible for it. 🙂#Sheffield #Yorkshire #HallamshireHospital #snow #GetWellSoon pic.twitter.com/ipUn2FF3Zg
— Kim Myers 💙 (@MrsKimMyers) March 10, 2023
