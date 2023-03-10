Twitter

Simply 17 great tweets about the snow

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2023

Just to confirm – in case you were wondering – it is March and it is snowing in many parts of the UK and Ireland, leading to scenes like these.

Of course, there were plenty of tongue-in-cheek reactions, and we gathered a few favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Finally – a cup of tea and a couple of the good biscuits for whoever took advantage of the weather to leave this message.

READ MORE

The unexpected climax to this ‘perfect snow duel’ is surely a one-in-a-million shot

Image Janeb13 on Pixabay