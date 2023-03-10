Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Round Ups

Welcome to the weekend – more or less – and, depending on where you live, to snowmaggedon.

Unless you have snow angels to make, we assume the weather is keeping you indoors – so it’s the perfect time to get the kettle on and keep your appointment with Twitter’s finest.

1.

“Take a left at the end of this road, straight over at the roundabout, then it’s the second on the right. Can’t miss it mate”. pic.twitter.com/oBsb2jjhSM — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) March 6, 2023

2.

I have a place for everything. The floor. — Emma Beasley🐝 (@JustBeingEmma) March 3, 2023

3.

I could never be a parent. The temper tantrums, the fussy eating, the playground fights. I can't just drop all that and raise a child. — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) March 6, 2023

4.

5.

Every time I see these stickers around town I can't help but think that it sounds like the person got attacked by a bear halfway through typing them out. pic.twitter.com/DnkPydJ1IK — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 5, 2023

6.

When you don’t quite make it to the toilet in time pic.twitter.com/2j7zvrZL5d — Pete Firman (@petefirman) March 9, 2023

7.

A printer consists of three main parts: the case, the jammed paper tray and the blinking red light — Amanda Blain ● (@amandablain) March 8, 2023

8.

Science can't explain why your bathroom is at least 9x further away from your bedroom at 1am — iain (@ACartoonCat) March 6, 2023

9.

You're a disgrace Susan, you disgust me. pic.twitter.com/BARp96mrt3 — jamie (@gnuman1979) March 8, 2023

10.

UK levels of snow severity:

1. Spellbound toddler videos.

2. Cute puppy reaction gifs.

3. Hearty wankers doing outdoor fun.

4. Road & rail transport chaos.

5. School closures.

6. Looting, rioting, cannibalism.

7. Nigel Farage global warming joke. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 8, 2023

11.

Mechanic: Your car's got a flat

Me: It's called a garage — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) March 9, 2023

12.