Daily Mail columnist Petronella Wyatt said ‘Nazis weren’t fascists’ and was schooled into next year

To the world of Petronella Wyatt who – just in case you’re not familiar – is the former deputy editor of the Spetactor, a columnist for the Spectator, Mail and Telegraph and a commentator on GB News.

You get the idea.

We mention her because, like the entirety of the rest of Twitter, she’s been having her say on Gary Lineker and all that.

I do not support @SuellaBraverman But I do wish, and I am not talking about Lineker now, that people would stop using the words “Nazi” and “Fascist” in a contemporary context. It is as ridiculous as accusing people of being “Roundheads”, “Whigs” or “Luddites”. — Petronella Wyatt (@PetronellaWyatt) March 9, 2023

But it’s not that tweet that got her all the attention, it was the follow up.



And we really didn’t see that coming.

Her tweet prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and here are just a few of them (and, for balance, how Wyatt replied).

Some days I wonder why the UK is in such a mess and then I remember we have you spouting ridiculous monologues. — Simon Kett (@skett2605) March 9, 2023

I’m flattered you accord me such importance. — Petronella Wyatt (@PetronellaWyatt) March 9, 2023

Oh fuck off Petronella. Like the Democratic Republic of North Korea is democratic. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) March 9, 2023

Incidentally India, I thought you were a woman who didn’t have to reduce herself to saying F off on Twitter. — Petronella Wyatt (@PetronellaWyatt) March 9, 2023

Sometimes it’s the only word that’s apt. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) March 9, 2023

While studying history at the UCL did you miss the module on the Weimar Republic? — donkey 235 (@donkey235) March 9, 2023

While studying nothing, did you miss the module on manners? My mother’s family lived under Nazi occupation and suffered greatly, so I think I know more about it than you do. — Petronella Wyatt (@PetronellaWyatt) March 9, 2023

Don’t do that. They were fascists. — Natalie (@Natalie_in_HH) March 9, 2023

That is not what they called themselves. Mussolini called himself a “fascist”. However, the Nazi’s form of National Socialism is not how we think of socialism, and it was for “Aryans” only. — Petronella Wyatt (@PetronellaWyatt) March 9, 2023

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is not actually democratic. Profs Ian Kershaw and Richard Evans – both globally recognised experts – are very clear that neither the party nor Hitler could be described as socialists. The name was adopted to win support. Nothing more. — John O’Shea (@politicalhackuk) March 9, 2023

Just in case she was still not convinced, there was also this.

This is shameful. Everybody, from Encyclopaedia Britannica to Webster Dictionary to the Holocaust Museum, says Nazis were fascists. You know who didn’t say Nazis were fascists? Nazis. Does it not worry you to be repeating their propaganda? — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) March 9, 2023

And this.

Hi 👋 I’ve written an actual book on fascists, and I’m pretty fucking confident that fascist Germany was a fascist state led by a fascist party — Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) March 9, 2023

And all of these!

Fred West would have preferred the title ‘amateur landscape gardener,’ but he was still a murderer. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) March 9, 2023

It must have blown your mind when you discovered that buffalo wings aren’t made from buffalo. — Steph Paton (@stephenpaton134) March 9, 2023

She's gonna be absolutely baffled by Steel Magnolias. "When are we gonna see the metal flowers?!?!?!" she'll yell. https://t.co/qEEVIA61jJ — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) March 9, 2023

It's going to blow this person's mind when they hear about seahorses https://t.co/vxAUoZTfv3 — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) March 9, 2023

Petronella Wyatt should be ashamed of herself for regurgitating this myth. The Nazis were fascists. They called themselves "National Socialists" cos they were propagandists too. Like the way our govt calls themselves "conservatives" while conserving nothing of value. https://t.co/DP7tsbY6mh — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) March 9, 2023

People who think WWII NAZIs had national socialists in them also think: Hamburgers have ham in them. Corned beef has corn in it. Horseradish had horses in it. Hot dogs have dogs in them. Eggplants have eggs in them. (It's not what you CALL something that matters.) https://t.co/7AgWoJnTlW — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 9, 2023

It’s a yikes from me https://t.co/Lk8JyYCze5 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 9, 2023

Last word – well, nearly – to Wyatt herself, who suggested we all go and read this book.

Why don’t you read a history of Nazi Germany by a reputable historian, instead of resorting, in your typically lazy way, to the internet? I suggest you start with The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich by William Shirer. Once you’ve read it, I might consider debating with you. — Petronella Wyatt (@PetronellaWyatt) March 9, 2023

So someone did, and it’s perfect.

Here you go pic.twitter.com/jZs0YcGw4P — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) March 9, 2023

Source Twitter @PetronellaWyatt