Daily Mail columnist Petronella Wyatt said ‘Nazis weren’t fascists’ and was schooled into next year

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2023

To the world of Petronella Wyatt who – just in case you’re not familiar – is the former deputy editor of the Spetactor, a columnist for the Spectator, Mail and Telegraph and a commentator on GB News.

You get the idea.

We mention her because, like the entirety of the rest of Twitter, she’s been having her say on Gary Lineker and all that.

But it’s not that tweet that got her all the attention, it was the follow up.


And we really didn’t see that coming.

Her tweet prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and here are just a few of them (and, for balance, how Wyatt replied).

Just in case she was still not convinced, there was also this.

And this.

And all of these!

Last word – well, nearly – to Wyatt herself, who suggested we all go and read this book.

So someone did, and it’s perfect.

Source Twitter @PetronellaWyatt