Entertainment

How France translates movie titles from English to … English is a very funny read

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2023

Here’s a very funny thread from Paris-based designer and writer @juanbuis who has been highlighting how the French love to badly translate English movie titles to … English.

And very enlightening it is too. See if you can spot the trend!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

And you can find @juanbuis on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @juanbuis