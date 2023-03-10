How France translates movie titles from English to … English is a very funny read

Entertainment

Here’s a very funny thread from Paris-based designer and writer @juanbuis who has been highlighting how the French love to badly translate English movie titles to … English.

And very enlightening it is too. See if you can spot the trend!

for some *ridiculous* reason the french love to translate movie titles from english to… english here's a thread with my all-time favorites, starting with "the hangover" …i mean VERY BAD TRIP pic.twitter.com/YoPzIb0pq1 — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

"the other guys" should work for a french audience, right? france: non. VERY BAD COPS pic.twitter.com/TMMn36J2eJ — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

"not another teen movie" is pretty simple english, right? france: non. SEX ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/RjueQCAQvz — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

"step up 2" would be easy to understand by the french, right? france: non. SEXY DANCE 2 pic.twitter.com/9xk3mcZF5G — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

"eurotrip" should work in france, right? they're european after all! france: non. SEX TRIP pic.twitter.com/3LNPsvGSVM — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

"no strings attached" could be a nice, subtle title for this romantic comedy? france: non. SEX FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/65aDGj7nEw — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

"what's your number?" works well for this cute romcom, right? france: non. SEX LIST pic.twitter.com/DmSJnOeXrc — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

"cocaine bear" can't possibly be misunderstood by a french audience, right? france: non. CRAZY BEAR pic.twitter.com/rUIrDm1PiE — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

this one's just incredible "a short history of decay" looks like a slow, moody movie… how could we make it work for a french audience? france: SEXY THERAPY pic.twitter.com/8DFwVli3Hq — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

"tangled" is a mysterious thriller! how do we keep the same vibe in french? france: SEX TROUBLE pic.twitter.com/XHUlj9kUGH — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

starting to see a pattern? here’s the full list of movies where they decided the french title needed more… you knowhttps://t.co/I305W5zsfb — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

Here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

My favourite is the Swedish film “Force Majeure” everywhere in the world; in France “snow therapy” 🤷🏻‍♀️ For once the original total was in French — Lucie Larboulette (@L_Larboulette) March 8, 2023

Here’s one from Denmark pic.twitter.com/bP8TdipQiU — Rasmus Anker (@anker2000) March 8, 2023

French born and raised here. Original titles are usually meaningless to the average French guy. "Hangover" for instance, doesn't mean anything to a French person even with a basic knowledge of English. "Very bad trip" however is clear because it uses simple words everyone knows — iDownloadBlog (@iDownloadBlog) March 8, 2023

makes total sense! some of them are still funny though 🙂 — juan (@juanbuis) March 8, 2023

And you can find @juanbuis on Twitter here!

