Politics

Ben & Jerry’s just taught Rishi Sunak a lesson in ethics and it’s this week’s coldest takedown

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2023

It’s a sign of the state we’re in now that an ice cream manufacturer has taken it upon themselves to explain ethics to the government.

Ben & Jerry’s responded on Twitter to Rishi Sunak’s ‘stop the boats’ immigration policy which has prompted criticism from Gary Lineker to the United Nations, and everyone in between.

And it’s quite something.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Want a flake with that, Rishi?

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

To conclude …

Someone stick a tub on the Match of the Day table on Saturday night.

Source Twitter @benandjerrysUK Image Unsplash Cristi Ursea