Ben & Jerry’s just taught Rishi Sunak a lesson in ethics and it’s this week’s coldest takedown

It’s a sign of the state we’re in now that an ice cream manufacturer has taken it upon themselves to explain ethics to the government.

Ben & Jerry’s responded on Twitter to Rishi Sunak’s ‘stop the boats’ immigration policy which has prompted criticism from Gary Lineker to the United Nations, and everyone in between.

And it’s quite something.

The UK Government are trying to rip up the human rights of some of the most vulnerable people in society. So, here’s a little thread of some of the things they don’t want you to be reminded of right now: — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) March 9, 2023

People are risking their lives crossing the channel to seek asylum because they have no other choice. The Government have made it almost impossible for anyone seeking safety to reach the UK via any safe method of travel, forcing people into taking irregular routes. — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) March 9, 2023

When the Government talk of safe routes, remember: The resettlement scheme for Syrians – CLOSED. The scheme which allowed lone refugee children to reunite with family in the UK – CLOSED. Refugee Visa – DOESN’T EXIST. — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) March 9, 2023

When the Government holds up the Afghan Citizen Resettlement Scheme, remember that just 22 Afghans have been brought to the UK under pathway 2 of their flagship scheme. And, under pathway 3 of this scheme… ZERO PEOPLE. — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) March 9, 2023

The Government are choosing to scapegoat refugees and migrants despite knowing the harmful consequences. But it doesn't have to be this way. — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) March 9, 2023

We CAN create a system which reflects that as caring people, we want to welcome and support people who need our help. Rather than letting the danger and despair continue, we can create routes of safety and of hope. 🧡 — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) March 9, 2023

Want a flake with that, Rishi?

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Current state of the world: Ice cream is accurate about UK asylum policy. The home secretary is not. https://t.co/bZd0QO6sgy — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 10, 2023

Ben and Jerry's new "Cookie Dough Fuck the Tories" flavour is very nice. https://t.co/w5f54LeQS4 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 10, 2023

The year is 2023 and ice cream companies are having to explain ethics to our current government. You couldn't make this shit up. https://t.co/yCBjnyogJm — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🌹 (@baratheongirl) March 9, 2023

really is something when ice cream does a better job explaining current affairs than several news outlets https://t.co/49jGYCbv5W — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) March 9, 2023

Turns out the answer to "who would speak out against the threat of fascism" is the football crisps guy and some ice cream https://t.co/DXCDIPq4OH — Paul (@bitoclass) March 9, 2023

UK, 2023. When ice cream upholds moral and humanitarian standards. https://t.co/itj9eWeAhx — TheBossRoss 🇪🇺 🧶 ❄ 📷 5x💉 (@BettinaSRoss1) March 10, 2023

Ice cream bringing more truth than the people allegedly running the country https://t.co/MONp1K2OEP — realironhand (@realironhand) March 10, 2023

I live in a country where a purveyor of frozen desserts understands more about human rights and basic dignity than the government does. Anyway, how's your day going? https://t.co/fQOVEnPEpH — Ian Jones (@robotbattler) March 9, 2023

Ben and Jerry's being the opposition the country needs https://t.co/S0Y3563pCE — Adam Fare 🖤🤍💜 (@adamfare1996) March 9, 2023

When Ice Cream makes more sense than our government, you know we are in trouble. https://t.co/O7iaCZhJSq — Robert Bob…. Better together, including the EU. (@MrRobertBob1) March 9, 2023

To conclude …

I'm going to buy some ice cream this weekend 👏👏 https://t.co/mxfPTEVghX — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) March 9, 2023

Someone stick a tub on the Match of the Day table on Saturday night.

