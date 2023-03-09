Warning – do not boop the robot!

Pics

If you aren’t familiar with Ameca, described by her/its makers Engineered Arts as ‘the world’s most advanced human shaped robot’, you’re in for a treat – or a shock.

A Reddit user named u/starfoxzeronie has posted a clip of Ameca to r/damnthatsinteresting with the title –

Clearly not a fan of having its nose touched.

Watch for yourself.

Redditors had mixed reactions.

1.

Drop my nose. You have 10 seconds to comply.

Kinvert_Ed

2.

That thing looks so incredibly real it’s scary.

Legitimate_Phrase_41

3.

I know it’s just programmed to do it, but the annoyed look it gives when moving away and that it gently grabs the persons hand and pushes them off took it right out of the uncanny valley for me. Those feel like very human responses.

Fantastic_Mr_Smiley

4.

Is it weird I find the robot adorable, like an adult baby machine?

the_nihil_goat

5.

I’m 38 and I’ve been waiting for shit like this since I was a kid.

Vinylectric

6.

I’m sure it’s in a controlled environment, but a robot that grabs at me is a big no for me.

B4-711

7.

We should start a sub called “Damn that’s frightening.”

Jawn_F

8.

Why are we making these things? Didn’t y’all fools see I, Robot??

ilikemydawgs

9.

“Do you want terminators? Because that’s how you get terminators.”

notinyourbushes

10.

DO NOT BOOP.

DafniDsnds

11.

Kill it with fire.

linkqwd

u/Particular_Tadpole27 noticed something familiar.

Don’t piss off Mark Zuckerberg’s cousin.

As a bonus, here’s Ameca answering a few questions.

