This bulldog lazily attempting an agility course is today’s most relatable thing

We’ve never related so much with a dog, this bulldog’s response to being asked to attempt an obstacle course.

‘Lazy bulldog attempts an agility course,’ said ReliableRoommate who shared it over on Reddit.

10/10, no notes.

‘Bulldog: “yea we’re not doing that. Sup Mike..”

Skytraffic540 ‘Bulldog’s got to know his limitations.’

optiongeek ‘I get that dog.’

Koenigin_der_Puppen ‘That’s me whenever I want to start something then immediately losing motivation and interest afterwards.’

theforest4the3s ‘He’s a winner in my opinion.’

Complex-Bluejay824 ‘Spirit animal.’

optiongeek

And if you want to know what it’s like when a bulldog is genuinely into guilty, this was kindly shared by fellow Redditor, sansabeltedcow. Meet Rudy!

Source Reddit u/ReliableRoommate