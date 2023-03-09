This bulldog lazily attempting an agility course is today’s most relatable thing
We’ve never related so much with a dog, this bulldog’s response to being asked to attempt an obstacle course.
‘Lazy bulldog attempts an agility course,’ said ReliableRoommate who shared it over on Reddit.
10/10, no notes.
‘Bulldog: “yea we’re not doing that. Sup Mike..”
Skytraffic540
‘Bulldog’s got to know his limitations.’
optiongeek
‘I get that dog.’
Koenigin_der_Puppen
‘That’s me whenever I want to start something then immediately losing motivation and interest afterwards.’
theforest4the3s
‘He’s a winner in my opinion.’
Complex-Bluejay824
‘Spirit animal.’
optiongeek
And if you want to know what it’s like when a bulldog is genuinely into guilty, this was kindly shared by fellow Redditor, sansabeltedcow. Meet Rudy!
Source Reddit u/ReliableRoommate