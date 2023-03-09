People are raging at the cruel way this woman was let go from her job
We’re not sure this outrageous way of breaking bad news had sunk in when Lola Blayne – @lolablayne – made her TikTok, because she seems to have taken it far better than most people would have.
Prepare to bristle on her behalf.
@lolablayne looks like im a content creator now #fyp ♬ original sound – lola ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ
WHO DOES THAT?
Lola confirmed that her contract was at an end, but as it had been informally suggested that she would be kept on – the actual outcome was quite unexpected.
TikTokers were fuming – and many could empathise because of their own horrible bosses.
I got fired through text! Bro I feel you.
Jess
I was a PA and my boss put my firing on his calendar, that I managed!
Rat
Better than the meeting being labelled “Lola’s promotion” and then being told you’re being promoted to customer 💀
Andrew Young
Bro what is the beef between you and ur ex boss??? I’m crying bro why would he do that 😭😂
Young.pineapple
Lord have mercy.
user7878802751843
Wow that’s really unprofessional of them.
Simpin Sally
Oh my god. How DARE they?
sho
Drop the name of the business. I have a review to write immediately.
Josh Archer
THATS SO FOUL😭
LISSA
Because it takes all sorts to make a world – trin said this –
He is soo funny for this😭😭
We wish Lola all the luck in her next job and a really annoying earworm on her former boss.
READ MORE
This unreasonable boss who won’t take no for an answer is this week’s most infuriating thing
Source @lolablayne Image Screengrab