People are raging at the cruel way this woman was let go from her job

Life

We’re not sure this outrageous way of breaking bad news had sunk in when Lola Blayne – @lolablayne – made her TikTok, because she seems to have taken it far better than most people would have.

Prepare to bristle on her behalf.

WHO DOES THAT?

Lola confirmed that her contract was at an end, but as it had been informally suggested that she would be kept on – the actual outcome was quite unexpected.

TikTokers were fuming – and many could empathise because of their own horrible bosses.

I got fired through text! Bro I feel you.

Jess

I was a PA and my boss put my firing on his calendar, that I managed!

Rat

Better than the meeting being labelled “Lola’s promotion” and then being told you’re being promoted to customer 💀

Andrew Young

Bro what is the beef between you and ur ex boss??? I’m crying bro why would he do that 😭😂

Young.pineapple

Lord have mercy.

user7878802751843

Wow that’s really unprofessional of them.

Simpin Sally

Oh my god. How DARE they?

sho

Drop the name of the business. I have a review to write immediately.

Josh Archer

THATS SO FOUL😭

LISSA

Because it takes all sorts to make a world – trin said this –

He is soo funny for this😭😭

We wish Lola all the luck in her next job and a really annoying earworm on her former boss.

READ MORE

This unreasonable boss who won’t take no for an answer is this week’s most infuriating thing

Source @lolablayne Image Screengrab