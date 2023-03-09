Celebrity

Penny Mordaunt made a clumsy two-footed tackle on Gary Lineker and ended up owned into next season

John Plunkett. Updated March 9th, 2023

One-time Tory leader hopeful Penny Mordaunt, who had to make do with being leader of the House of Commons after losing out to Rishi Sunak for the top job, has weighed in on the Gary Lineker saga, you’ll be glad to know.

She used a speech in the House of Commons to draw a tortuous analogy between the Match of the Day man and the Labour Party.

And we mention it because there isn’t a tape measure in the world long enough to gauge the gulf between how clever she thought she was being and how clever she was actually being.

And it caught the attention of Lineker himself, whose response suggested he isn’t about to lay off the government any time soon.

Absolutely, 100% what it deserved.

Elsewhere on Twitter – stick with us, please – Lineker was attempting to draw something of a line under the storm which has engulfed him this week.

Don’t bet on it, alas.

Source Twitter @garylineker