Paloma Faith’s one-word response to Rishi Sunak is the most succinct (and NSFW) of all

You’ll be well aware of the pressure that continues to mount on Gary Lineker after he offered up an entirely valid criticism of the government’s controversial new immigration policy announced this week.

We’ve rounded up 23 of our favourite things people are saying about Lineker right now.

But Lineker was only one of many high profile critics of Sunak’s latest ‘Stop the Boats’ initiative, and none of them were more succinct (or NSFW) than singer and erstwhile judge on The Voice, Paloma Faith.

Ooof.

Paloma Faith you are all of us! https://t.co/FvDntBzlu8 — Outspoken Jamelia (@floellaumbagabe) March 7, 2023

No word fits better right now. pic.twitter.com/gEnk5JEkjN — Tom (PositiveLad) (@PositiveLad) March 7, 2023

At this point it's difficult to disagree with this assessment. https://t.co/Pc6RCXYhYg — Arpy Addams (@lordpofplaistow) March 8, 2023

I think Paloma speaks for all right minded people with this reply https://t.co/V2jsZ1taj5 — Claire #JusticeForNoah #BLM (@ClaireMadMax) March 8, 2023

Instant follow! 👏🏻 — Johanna Saunders 🕷🐇 (@JohannaSaunders) March 7, 2023

Some legends are made. Others are born. 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 This…is someone who was born a legend 🥰 https://t.co/5GQ0Q7xD7e — Caerffili Vanilli 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Welshwhippet) March 7, 2023

Out of office message finally updated! https://t.co/OjQDloCgDj — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) March 8, 2023

pic.twitter.com/IwNfyVwSG9 — Bounder 🟨🟥 pronoun ( you are a moron) (@CrosbyDark) March 8, 2023

My kinda gal 😌 https://t.co/S3q5eebqJz — Scouse Socialista (@ScouseSocialis2) March 7, 2023

To conclude …

Hang it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/tWiEGf9mkL — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 8, 2023

