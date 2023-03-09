21 attempted disgruntled poses from Reddit’s r/compoface files

Pics

We’ve all seen them. Those people who put on their best disgruntled face as the local press tells their tale of woe – often for good reason …occasionally less so.

The Reddit forum r/compoface is a collection of those types of images, describing its content as –

Local press, folded arms, fierce looks, demanding compo.

Here are some favourites.

1. Tooth hurty



(Via)

2. Pissed off



(Via)

3. Don’t go breaking my link



(Via)

4. Down in the dumps



(Via)

5. Crust dreams



(Via)

6. This is a local streat for local cabins



(Via)

7. Sofa so bad



(Via)

8. Oliver. Oliver. Never before has a boy been banned from a restaurant in Brighton



(Via)

9. No trash photography allowed



(Via)

10. Totally bummed out



(Via)

11. sadface.exe not loaded



(Via)