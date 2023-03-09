Have a look at this brilliantly funny pronunciation guide to US State names [NSFW]

Entertainment

Meanwhile on TikTok, thatsteviewebb has uploaded a handy guide to the correct pronunciation of US states which people frequently get wrong.

It’s brilliantly funny stuff, we’re sure you’ll agree…

So much to enjoy, as other TikTokkers agreed…

1.

This is going to come in handy when I travel to the states! Just out of interest how do you pronounce “Virginia” I don’t want to get that wrong 😳

Daniel Stuart Bae512

2.

I can already imagine the amount of people who will think this is real 😂

Timmy G

3.

I’m American and man I’ve been saying these all wrong 😂 especially Connecticut. 😂

Kelsea Dopler

4.

I was taught M I crooked letter crooked letter I crooked letter crooked letter I humpback humpback I.

MG1966

5.

As a resident of Mississipissy I’ve never heard anyone say it so properly 😂

Michelle Culpepper

6.

I’m so embarrassed for myself that I didn’t understand immediately that you were joking. I’m like noooo alll wrong!! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️

AJ

7.

As a yank, I completely vet this!

JohnClaytonCain

8.

I’m calling the police!

Ginger Snapped

We’re sure that whetted your appetite for Stevie’s helpful pronunciations, so here are some more –

READ MORE

Minds are being blown by this American’s question about pronunciation?

Source @thatsteviewebb Image Screengrab