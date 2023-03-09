Have a look at this brilliantly funny pronunciation guide to US State names [NSFW]
Meanwhile on TikTok, thatsteviewebb has uploaded a handy guide to the correct pronunciation of US states which people frequently get wrong.
It’s brilliantly funny stuff, we’re sure you’ll agree…
@thatsteviewebb 🇺🇸 NEW PRONUNCIATION VIDEO 🇺🇸 I’ve had lots of requests for a new one of these and so I’m happy to help. Safe travels. #pronunciation #tutorial #accenttutorial #satirecomedy #accents #thebookofmormon #steviessoundoftheday #ticktock #bookofmormon #gaytiktok #funnyvideos #viralvideo ♬ original sound – Stevie Webb
So much to enjoy, as other TikTokkers agreed…
1.
This is going to come in handy when I travel to the states! Just out of interest how do you pronounce “Virginia” I don’t want to get that wrong 😳
Daniel Stuart Bae512
2.
I can already imagine the amount of people who will think this is real 😂
Timmy G
3.
I’m American and man I’ve been saying these all wrong 😂 especially Connecticut. 😂
Kelsea Dopler
4.
I was taught M I crooked letter crooked letter I crooked letter crooked letter I humpback humpback I.
MG1966
5.
As a resident of Mississipissy I’ve never heard anyone say it so properly 😂
Michelle Culpepper
6.
I’m so embarrassed for myself that I didn’t understand immediately that you were joking. I’m like noooo alll wrong!! 😂🤦🏻♀️
AJ
7.
As a yank, I completely vet this!
JohnClaytonCain
8.
I’m calling the police!
Ginger Snapped
We’re sure that whetted your appetite for Stevie’s helpful pronunciations, so here are some more –
@thatsteviewebb ♬ original sound – Stevie Webb
Source @thatsteviewebb Image Screengrab