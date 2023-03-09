‘What is the biggest design flaw of the human body?’ 18 problem areas

Social Media

Every time you stand up and make that weird grunt – you know the one – it becomes obvious that the human body has some serious limitations. Perhaps that’s what made u/ketra1504 ask this question –

What is the biggest design flaw of the human body?

It was a very popular question, with most answers cropping up many times. These said it best.

The fact that I sometimes accidently eat the inside of my mouth.

Grey_Area

IMO the whole “we put food into the only air hole we have and can choke and die if we aren’t careful” thing is a pretty big miss.

El_Rico_Pavo_Real

parkerposy

Jugular veins. Yeah, pop those basically on the outside in the area predators attack, that will ensure and slight mishap will result in death in about 8 seconds. Thanks evolution

sn00ker123

The human knee. It is a nightmare of an engineering kludge. Two rods, the upper and lower legs, balancing on top of each other, supporting the entire weight of the human body. And the only thing that keeps them from bending backwards? A tiny, free-floating thin half-dome of bone not attached to anything at all.

Petal_Chatoyance

Probably the brain I don’t know about you lot but I keep doing dumb shit.

Wombat2573

Kinda for men, but I’m tired of sitting on my balls.

Unholy_Sassquatch

In our eyes, the blood vessels supplying our photoreceptors are in front of them and therefore in the way of the incoming light.

oliwoggle

It needs to shut down major functions for 8 hours a day.

sonicboom5058

Women being able to grow an entire human but not being able to regrow a limb on her own body.

flowerino

Zhdara

The pinky toe. That little fucker gets caught on everything.

WorldTravelBucket

Repetitive stress injuries like carpal tunnel. You’re just doing normal activities that shouldn’t be stressful at all on your body, but for some reason it decides to swell up your carpal tunnel, putting pressure on important nerves, and causing nerve damage.

Swordbreaker925

If I get really angry, water falls out of my eyes.

IronMegan

Appendix . completely useless organ and can go rogue on you at any time.

sudocanna

Anything that happens in sleep. Night terrors, sleep paralysis. It makes you kind of scared of sleeping.

jennifervanessa1

Vitamin c is crucial for our survival, it’s needed for our metabolism otherwise our body wouldn’t work and yet we cant produce vitamin c on our own. I mean ffs even dogs can produce their own vitamin c.

cosmonaut

Tararissa

I like the example of the recurrent laryngeal nerve. It runs from the brain to the larynx. However, to get there it goes from the brain, down the neck, into the chest, around the aorta and then back up the chest, up the neck and then connects to the larynx. That’s a massive detour. It also means a blow to the chest can damage your ability to talk.

The_Thunder_Child This is even more ridiculous when it comes to giraffes.

_stego27 Apparently every single giraffe I have ever seen got hit in the chest because none of them spoke a word.

gerryf19

