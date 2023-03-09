Simply 27 of the funniest and most entertaining ‘top comments’ collected by this Twitter account

Twitter

Over on Twitter there’s an account called @topcommentsgod which, as the name might suggest, collects particularly entertaining ‘top comments’.

We’ve read them all so you don’t have to – well, quite a few of them – and these 27 are all best in class.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.