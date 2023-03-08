News

The government’s ‘Illegal Migration Bill’ is just that – illegal. 22 takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 8th, 2023

On Tuesday, the government announced its latest plot to prevent asylum seekers from coming to the UK, with its ‘Illegal Migration Bill’.

The people who ‘can’t afford’ to pay nurses enough to keep them all out of the foodbank queues had obviously spent a lot of taxpayer money on marketing, with several posters flooding social media.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, pushed the rhetoric, but wasn’t too sure on the law.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees was absolutely certain.

When the PM made the official announcement, people noticed the obligatory three-word slogan had gone full Farage.

These reactions show exactly what people thought of that.

