The government’s ‘Illegal Migration Bill’ is just that – illegal. 22 takedowns

On Tuesday, the government announced its latest plot to prevent asylum seekers from coming to the UK, with its ‘Illegal Migration Bill’.

The people who ‘can’t afford’ to pay nurses enough to keep them all out of the foodbank queues had obviously spent a lot of taxpayer money on marketing, with several posters flooding social media.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, pushed the rhetoric, but wasn’t too sure on the law.

Look what is written by @SuellaBraverman on the face of the Illegal Migration bill – that this legislation may not be compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights pic.twitter.com/YssxZfiqsC — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 7, 2023

Suella Braverman apparently unable to say: – When her pledge to 'stop the boats' will be met

– Whether her plan complies with the Human Rights Act

– Where she will build the new detention centres required to house the tens of thousands of people she plans to detain. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 7, 2023

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees was absolutely certain.

NEW: The UNHCR says it’s “profoundly concerned” by what the UK govt, Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman have said today: “it would be a clear breach of the Refugee Convention and would undermine a longstanding, humanitarian tradition of which the British people are rightly proud.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 7, 2023

When the PM made the official announcement, people noticed the obligatory three-word slogan had gone full Farage.

The PM’s lecturn has had a makeover 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/K3g0RXOVSK — Louisa James (@LouisaJamesITV) March 7, 2023

These reactions show exactly what people thought of that.

1.

We settled on 'Stop The Boats' as a slogan for our policy, because cruel, impractical, illegal, deceitful, xenophobic gaslighting wasn't as catchy.#ToryGaslighting — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 7, 2023

2.

3.

I am pleased to report that my lectern has also had a makeover. https://t.co/CIINTpZv8I pic.twitter.com/FMLlvhlwBo — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) March 7, 2023

4.

Good heavens, this is beyond awful. https://t.co/f0fTgWXBwp — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

5.

Tories forever looking for an enemy to point at – be it asylum seekers, human rights lawyers, the “woke”, benefits claimants, single mothers, etc #C4News — David (@Zero_4) March 7, 2023

6.

STOP THE BOATS WE STARTED pic.twitter.com/YUQa09RmNS — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 7, 2023

7.

wonder how much they spent on Rishis’s new podium? £50 billion? Or ten quid pic.twitter.com/3o3tSB5xfI — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 7, 2023

8.

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free and we will tell them to go fuck themselves. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 7, 2023

9.

Great. I reckon stick him on one right in the middle of the sea, with a pugil stick that is weighted too much on one side. pic.twitter.com/n08wpkMO9J — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 7, 2023

10.

stop saying stop the boats as if they don't have people on them you grotty shameless fuckers — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 7, 2023

