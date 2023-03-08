News

Susanna Reid called out Suella Braverman for her ‘billions’ of migrants claim and people loved it

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2023

It’s a while ago now since Piers Morgan was on Good Morning Britain, when Cabinet ministers stopped going on the programme because he gave them such a hard time.

If they think it’s any easier now he’s in the nether regions of Talk TV, they are very much mistaken.

We mention this after presenter Susanna Reid took Home Secretary Suella Braverman to task over her claim that ‘there are 100 million people displaced around the world, and likely billions more eager to come here if possible’.

All in the context of the government’s extraordinary Illegal Migration Bill, of course – read 22 entirely on-point takedowns here – and people loved the GMB presenter for it.

More of this sort of thing please! And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And here’s the BBC’s Jon Kay doing something similar over on BBC1’s Breakfast.

Source Twitter @GMB