Susanna Reid called out Suella Braverman for her ‘billions’ of migrants claim and people loved it

News

It’s a while ago now since Piers Morgan was on Good Morning Britain, when Cabinet ministers stopped going on the programme because he gave them such a hard time.

If they think it’s any easier now he’s in the nether regions of Talk TV, they are very much mistaken.

We mention this after presenter Susanna Reid took Home Secretary Suella Braverman to task over her claim that ‘there are 100 million people displaced around the world, and likely billions more eager to come here if possible’.

And there it is. The stupidest thing you will ever read by a British Home Secretary… well… so far pic.twitter.com/Xv8NwirJFS — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 8, 2023

All in the context of the government’s extraordinary Illegal Migration Bill, of course – read 22 entirely on-point takedowns here – and people loved the GMB presenter for it.

‘On what planet is that likely and how is that not inflammatory language?’@susannareid100 grills @SuellaBraverman over her comments in the Commons where she claimed: ‘one hundred million displaced around the world and likely billions more eager to come here is possible.’ pic.twitter.com/fNGCiMMCjW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2023

More of this sort of thing please! And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Susanna Reid handing Suella Braverman her gaslighting ass on a plate is beautiful Watch the video, she told the daily Mail BILLIONS are on the way to the UK The Tories are scaremongering on an extremist level #RefugeesWelcome #ToryGaslighting pic.twitter.com/652yA49tDE — kerry ✊💙💙 (backing Nurses) (@hewitson10) March 8, 2023

2.

I feel like politicians still make the mistake of thinking GMB is going to be an easy ride pic.twitter.com/PqjV3bAqwR — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 8, 2023

3.

Suella Braverman challenged by #GMB on her claim that "billions" of people are trying to come to the UK. "We can argue about numbers, but…" No. "Tens of thousands" vs "billions" is not an argument about numbers. It's about naked dishonesty and deliberate disinformation. ~AA pic.twitter.com/JS0uor0Vdv — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 8, 2023

4.

Wonderful, @susannareid100. Bullies like Cruella need to be challenged by people who are willing to speak the truth. Thank you for being that voice today. — Suzannah Lipscomb (@sixteenthCgirl) March 8, 2023

5.

Said it before, I’ll say it again. There are very few presenters, political or lobby journalists who dare hold the Tories to account more robustly than Susanna Reid. Here she takes down Suella Braverman with facts. pic.twitter.com/hvY8wptXEh — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) March 8, 2023

6.

TORY MATHS Susanna Reid gives Suella Braverman a maths lesson On her claim that 100 million people coming to the UK She adds "On what planet is that likely" SCHOOLED pic.twitter.com/VEKa2gr8GI — Ramesh Patel – They Would Rather You Ignore This (@Imalright_Jack) March 8, 2023

7.

100 million refugees worldwide 40,000 people crossing the Channel Suella’s struggle with numbers should highlight how little we’re doing to help refugees pic.twitter.com/HUawNXFFSA — Cllr Benali Hamdache 🧡 (@greenbenali) March 8, 2023

8.

“Good morning, thank you for your invitation to join you this…morning” HOW I HOWLED! pic.twitter.com/x1i7NsFMiA — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) March 8, 2023

9.

1. Good on @susannareid100 for doing this.

2. The last 30 or so seconds of this are quite spectacular, bc she lists all of her own failings as the substantive grounds on which she thinks a much worse policy, doubling down on those failings, is warranted. https://t.co/8CEpOvG6EX — Ramya Jaidev [email protected] (@JaidevRamya) March 8, 2023

10.

Almost makes you feel sorry for Braverman On second thoughts no it doesn’t — Mike Ward (@badsciencemonk) March 8, 2023

11.

Well done @susannareid100 – some of the language and messaging has been preposterous https://t.co/xoBvfC2ZeZ — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) March 8, 2023

And here’s the BBC’s Jon Kay doing something similar over on BBC1’s Breakfast.

Jon Kay – You suggested 100 million people were coming to the UK? Suella Braverman – "I see my role as being honest…" 👀#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/lzA8Y5eWJx — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 8, 2023

Source Twitter @GMB