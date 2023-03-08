21 scathing responses to the UK anti-immigration policy that flirts with legalising slavery

Politics

The government’s Illegal Migration Bill remains a talking point on traditional and social media a day after its launch.

They had the "migrant caravan" at the border, "millions on their way".

We have the "small boat invasion", "millions on their way". #Propaganda pic.twitter.com/S8d5tfPgYu — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 8, 2023

Scapeboats. — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 8, 2023

One of several posters shared by the Conservatives laid out some of the rights that would be denied to people arriving without prior agreement.

The policy is bad enough without help, but the wording was so poorly chosen – we hope – that it made modern slavery seem like a legal option in some circumstances.

If someone is trafficked to the UK, they won’t be entitled to help to escape their traffickers – because their entry was illegal. If they come here through one of the tiny amounts of approved routes, they can access ‘the UK’s modern slavery system’ but they won’t need to.

Joseph Heller would be proud.

Gonna get me some slaves before it's illegal pic.twitter.com/XEuh2Nbl6H — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK 🇺🇦 (@almurray) March 7, 2023

WE ONLY WANT BRITISH PEOPLE TO HAVE ACCESS TO THE UK'S MODERN SLAVERY SYSTEM, THE ENVY OF THE WORLD'S SLAVERY SYSTEMS https://t.co/fj07j2TbQf — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) March 7, 2023

Nothing says compassionate conservatism like denying the victims of trafficking our modern slavery protections. https://t.co/El6YbbJPQD — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 7, 2023

Wait so you're in favour of literal slavery as long as it's people you don't like?? — katie spalding (@supermathskid) March 7, 2023

The government “tackling trafficking” by saying if you get people here they will have no protection from slavery https://t.co/kNPNr6mMvq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 8, 2023

An unforgivable message. A sentence which shames the country and everything it stands for. https://t.co/7Ipayib4z2 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 7, 2023

It’s truly ironic (and alarming) that our present “government” is simultaneously obsessed with optics AND staggeringly presentationally inept. “Modern slavery system”?!

Not anti-slavery or slavery PREVENTION, but “slavery system”? pic.twitter.com/Qp3PVfDH76 — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) March 7, 2023

