21 scathing responses to the UK anti-immigration policy that flirts with legalising slavery

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 8th, 2023

The government’s Illegal Migration Bill remains a talking point on traditional and social media a day after its launch.

One of several posters shared by the Conservatives laid out some of the rights that would be denied to people arriving without prior agreement.

The policy is bad enough without help, but the wording was so poorly chosen – we hope – that it made modern slavery seem like a legal option in some circumstances.

If someone is trafficked to the UK, they won’t be entitled to help to escape their traffickers – because their entry was illegal. If they come here through one of the tiny amounts of approved routes, they can access ‘the UK’s modern slavery system’ but they won’t need to.

Joseph Heller would be proud.

