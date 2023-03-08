These Fox News presenters were furious the Bible was included among banned books and how do you like them apples?

Politics

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘Leopards Ate My Face’ and it defines itself like this.

‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party. Revel in the schadenfreude anytime someone has a sad because they’re suffering consequences from something they voted for or supported or wanted to impose on other people.

And we include it in full because of this video of Fox News types getting very upset when the Bible was included in a list of banned books from a few months back has just gone viral again on Reddit.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘They only want books banned with gay or transgender themes. They think the bible has no gay themes in it. Further proof they never read it.’

Yivanna “What’s so difficult to digest here is that the whim of a few has such an impact on the many,” co-host Emily Compagno said. ‘She’s sooo close.’

Johnny_B_Thundergun ‘Lol, the Bible talks about: ‘Bestiality (Leviticus 18:23 ) ‘Incest (Genesis 19:30-36) ‘Homosexuality (Romans 1:27) ‘Murder (1 John 3:12) ‘Adultery (2 Samuel 11:1-12:9) ‘Gambling (pretty much the whole book of Job) ‘Infanticide (Hosea 13:4, 9, 16) ‘Genocide (Judges 18:1–28) ‘And those are just a few examples. The Bible is my absolute favorite book to put on the Banned Books display, because it shows people that all ideologies can be attacked, including the ones they hold dear.’

librariansforMCR ‘OH NOES – It Hurt Itself in Its Confusion!’

CopySix ‘Some of the most r/SelfAwarewolves gems I’ve ever seen: “What’s so difficult to digest here is that the whim of a few has such an impact on the many” “And why remove it while you’re talking about it?” “Because the default here as well is if someone subjected it to review, then it’s automatically taken off the shelf while they decide.” ‘So so close to the point, then whoosh.’

MisterSpeck

Source Reddit u/Fine-Funny6956 YouTube