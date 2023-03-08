19 top tweets about Eurovision Ticket Day

Entertainment

Eurovision is coming to the UK.

From the 9th to the 13th of May, Liverpool is playing surrogate host to the acts, officials, technicians and thousands of guests on behalf of the 2022 winners, Ukraine – and it’s going to be one hell of a party.

There’s more to Eurovision than venue capacity. Liverpool put in a phenomenal bid to host on behalf of Ukraine and have delivered on everything they’ve promised. This WILL be one of the BIGGEST show’s ever and venue size won’t play a part in that — ‎Christopher (@chrismegrath) March 7, 2023

As soon as people realised Ticketmaster would be in charge of ticket sales, hearts sank.

The Eurovision tickets are going to be sold by Ticketmaster so thoughts and prayers to all of us that Tuesday then. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 2, 2023

On Tuesday, nerves were frayed, credit cards were lined up and multiple devices were set to the Ticketmaster site.

Not that you need reminding but tickets for @bbceurovision go on sale today at 12pm Good luck!#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/JwrQKhKmNT — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) March 7, 2023

happy eurovision tickets day to all others preparing to go to war with europe pic.twitter.com/7A9bnJgj51 — lauren. (@lozwinter) March 7, 2023

The tickets sold out in 36 minutes – and Ticketmaster lived down to expectations. Here’s what tweeters thought of it all.

Didn't get Eurovision tickets. My only hope now is to sing the U.K. entry. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 7, 2023

Holly & Phil just announced they have front row seats to all nine shows #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/TWQrKVHEwN — dan 🇹🇷🇸🇾 (@thequalitydan) March 7, 2023

Me: well what will be will be, it’s a random allocation and there’s so many people applying that it will be difficult. Illl just enjoy the atmosphere in Liverpool. But also me: OH WHAT JANET GOT A TICKET?! SHE CANT EVEN TELL YOU WHO CAME 4TH IN 1984. JESUS. #eurovision — Pete (@peteturton85) March 7, 2023

BREAKING: ITV has announced the new 8 part series, “Error! Bad Gateway”, starring Sheridan Smith who will play a young fun mum from Wigan trying to buy Eurovision tickets. Her limits will be tested, but how far will she be pushed to beat the queue? pic.twitter.com/HC611cohf0 — LIVERPOOL 2O23 (@LIVERPOOL2O23) March 7, 2023

Staff at Ticketmaster’s UK HQ carrying out some last minute checks in readiness for the big Eurovision ticket scramble. pic.twitter.com/CUwXsDttKr — Mick (@nalaknip) March 7, 2023

I have a sneaking feeling I’ll still in the queue while the results are being announced on the night of the show! #ticketmaster #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/JjybCBG5V6 — Seán Daly ☘️ (@sdaly213) March 7, 2023

Eurovision fans on ticketmaster today pressing refresh until they die pic.twitter.com/0JiqVbdsdh — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 7, 2023

10.