Entertainment

19 top tweets about Eurovision Ticket Day

Poke Staff. Updated March 8th, 2023

Eurovision is coming to the UK.

From the 9th to the 13th of May, Liverpool is playing surrogate host to the acts, officials, technicians and thousands of guests on behalf of the 2022 winners, Ukraine – and it’s going to be one hell of a party.

As soon as people realised Ticketmaster would be in charge of ticket sales, hearts sank.

On Tuesday, nerves were frayed, credit cards were lined up and multiple devices were set to the Ticketmaster site.

The tickets sold out in 36 minutes – and Ticketmaster lived down to expectations. Here’s what tweeters thought of it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2