Politics

This clinical dissection of Missouri’s openly homophobic bill proposal is a thing of beauty

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 8th, 2023

One of Missouri’s Republican representatives, Phil Christofanelli, grilled a fellow Republican representative, Ann Kelley, on the wording of the anti-LGBTQ Parental Rights in Education law she has proposed.

The video quality is poor, but it’s the words that matter. And those words are spectacular.

@therecount Yes, this is a real debate happening in Missouri's state House #fyp #news #politics #political #politicalnews #politicaltiktok #missouri #lgbtq #lgbtqplus #dontsaygay #missouripolitics #lgbtqrights #lgbtq🏳️‍🌈 #lgbtqtiktok ♬ original sound – therecount

“You mentioned George Washington, who is Martha Washington?”

“His wife?”

“With your bill, how could that be mentioned in the classroom?”

“To me, that’s not sexual orientation.”

“Really? So it’s only certain sexual orientations that you want to prohibit from introduction in the classroom.”

Alexa. Show an example of ‘To be hoist by your own petard.’

Although the Recount didn’t tweet it, the exchange made its way onto Twitter – with ASL.

Tweeters couldn’t get enough of the very public murder by words.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Here’s the bottom line –

READ MORE

These graduates protested their university’s anti-LGBTQ policy by handing rainbow flags to its president

Source The Recount Image Screengrab