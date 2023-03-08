This clinical dissection of Missouri’s openly homophobic bill proposal is a thing of beauty

Politics

One of Missouri’s Republican representatives, Phil Christofanelli, grilled a fellow Republican representative, Ann Kelley, on the wording of the anti-LGBTQ Parental Rights in Education law she has proposed.

The video quality is poor, but it’s the words that matter. And those words are spectacular.

“You mentioned George Washington, who is Martha Washington?” “His wife?” “With your bill, how could that be mentioned in the classroom?” “To me, that’s not sexual orientation.” “Really? So it’s only certain sexual orientations that you want to prohibit from introduction in the classroom.”

Alexa. Show an example of ‘To be hoist by your own petard.’

Although the Recount didn’t tweet it, the exchange made its way onto Twitter – with ASL.

MO State Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R) criticizes fellow GOP Rep. Ann Kelley's anti-LGBT school bill. PC: Who is Martha Washington?

AK: [George Washington's] wife.

PC: With your bill, how could that be mentioned in the classroom?

AK: That's not sexual orientation.

PC: Really? pic.twitter.com/3usn7LUg6Q — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 6, 2023

Tweeters couldn’t get enough of the very public murder by words.

1.

Who is this Missouri state legislator? He made this Daughter of the Confederacy look stupid AF 🤭 pic.twitter.com/V6T5Qcheaa — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 6, 2023

2.

Sis how y’all so keep AMERICA moral/great and don’t even know the history ! Like you’re in education and don’t know who Martha Washington is ! https://t.co/HhlOJcNKul — Bellatrix Le Strange 🔮 (@__jolielaide_) March 7, 2023

3.

I would like to buy this man a beer and thank him for his phenomenal service. Whew this was a joy to watch! https://t.co/j7hrKYGLpF — Sophia Bush Hughes (@SophiaBush) March 7, 2023

4.

Ooooooof I'm gonna need a clean up on Aisle 5 for this "lady" cause she just got shredded by a member of her own GOP political party over her homophobic bill. 🤭 https://t.co/j9hLu75yHt — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) March 7, 2023

5.

This is fucking brilliant. Chef’s kiss. No notes. 12/10 https://t.co/XJHFCk1GPt — رمزي 🇵🇸 🍉 (@royfuckingkent) March 7, 2023

6.

"Lady" is an amazing word.

A compliment when used to describe someone, an expression of irritation, impatience, disdain when used to address someone. https://t.co/w3CxcQMJdq — My name is Declan (@DeclanChellar) March 7, 2023

7.

8.

Exhibit 1923712371626387894773 of what happens when ignorant religious bigots are elected to public office. https://t.co/4LsR46Mp50 — Scott (@Teh_Biscuit) March 6, 2023

9.

Hats off to the dude who is a Republican for calling bullshit when he sees it. — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) March 6, 2023

10.

The best back and forth between a legislator I have seen in awhile. He identified the prejudice and forced morality the bill introduced. No screaming, forcing points… just walked her through a logical dismantling of the bill https://t.co/axngnnLMwD — David (@dinothorncliff) March 7, 2023

11.

Simple logic disputes everything these sick people “believe in.” https://t.co/6OCJ7mgW8Z — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) March 7, 2023

Here’s the bottom line –

These people are too stupid to even explain what they mean ! Just say you hate gays and leave it at that bab https://t.co/7fIhPHxikp — Mat 🏳️‍🌈 (@EgglestonMathew) March 7, 2023

