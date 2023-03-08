Camden Police omitted some important context from this tweet and raised eyebrows everywhere

Twitter

You probably know it’s International Women’s Day on Wednesday and lots of individuals and organisations have been doing all sorts of things to mark the day.

They included Camden Police, although one particular tweet omitted some important context and, well, best have a look for yourself.

It prompted all sorts of responses, quite a few of them pointing out this.

imagine a police car pulling up and hearing pendulum blaring from the speakers ffssss https://t.co/fXpYc9WbHy pic.twitter.com/p53JpVTgOP — 💖💞 soapy 💞💖 (@soapyhnnh) March 8, 2023

But mostly it was just confusion prompted by the International Women’s Day hashtag.

what the fuck https://t.co/IueJLqOvXx — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) March 8, 2023

Oh Camden police please stop… im sick and it hurts to laugh 😂 What are you TALKING ABOUT?!? https://t.co/obsUIoQDAO — Ava Eldred (@ava_eldred) March 8, 2023

going to crush skulls, but make it feminism x https://t.co/tznKBjZnTn — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) March 8, 2023

It was only when you looked at an earlier Camden Police tweet that all became clear.

Got it.

Maybe threading these tweets would have been a good idea… — Katie Lee (@shinykatie) March 8, 2023

Textbook social media fail here. For IWD, they’ve handed the account over to some women police officers to document their shift. Great idea! But this tweet is in total isolation, meaning the hashtag looks super weird. This is why you hire professionals to do social comms. https://t.co/8dcT2B1sO3 — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) March 8, 2023

Let them off with a caution.

Source Twitter @MPSCamden