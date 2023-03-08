Twitter

Camden Police omitted some important context from this tweet and raised eyebrows everywhere

Poke Staff. Updated March 8th, 2023

You probably know it’s International Women’s Day on Wednesday and lots of individuals and organisations have been doing all sorts of things to mark the day.

They included Camden Police, although one particular tweet omitted some important context and, well, best have a look for yourself.

It prompted all sorts of responses, quite a few of them pointing out this.

But mostly it was just confusion prompted by the International Women’s Day hashtag.

It was only when you looked at an earlier Camden Police tweet that all became clear.

Got it.

Let them off with a caution.

Source Twitter @MPSCamden