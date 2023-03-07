When you really fancy a sugary snack – and you’re an elephant

Animals

Thanks to u/purple-circle for sharing this clip they’ve called –

Elephants in Cambodia have learned to exploit their right of way and stop passing sugar cane trucks to steal a snack

Spoiler alert – that’s Thailand, and we have our doubts about the sound effects, but it’s still pretty cool. Redditors were very much Team Elephant.

Love how the drivers wait for the elephants to take their tax before driving off.

WordsOfRadiants

Man if I were the sugarcane truck driver I’d so look forward to seeing that elephant each day.

Jonathansj

“That’s a nice truck ya got there. Would be a shame if something terrible were to happen to it. Why, yes, I’ll take some sugar cane.”

OctupleChief67

Where did I get this cane? It fell of the back of a truck.

Nurse_Dieselgate

Another reason why elephants are the best animal.

xMrSanchox

An elephant never forgets… a license plate number.

HomeHereNow

“Hey, boss… I’m going to be a bit late.” “Yeah, it’s the elephant again”

Popular_Persimmon_48

And finally …

It’s a toll road buddy!

CascadingMonkeys Nah, looks more like a trunk road.

AngrieYowie

Source r/interestingasfuck Image Screengrab