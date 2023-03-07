These dogs reacting to the disappearing ball trick is today’s most joyous 25 seconds

Leading contender for funny dog(s) video of the week is surely this, a disappearing ball trick which is so good you’ll want to watch it again.

And again.

Most joyous 25 seconds we’ll spend today.

‘That’s one smart pup! He was like, “nah! Wtf is this dark magic! I can smell it!”

Hunon

‘Shows how powerful dog noses are, they rely on it more than their eyes.’

FunkaholicManiac

‘I’m ashamed to admit but I didn’t see where the ball went, and I was just as shocked as the dogs.’

goozila1

‘Ruh Roh.’

TheDadThatGrills