These 17 ‘sh*tty cool guides’ are both informative and very funny

A few days back we featured 27 of our favourite ‘cool guides’ which are both informative and rather lovely to look at.

So we thought it was time to bring you something similar but different – our favourite ‘shitty cool guides’ which, as the name suggests, are like cool guides ‘but the shitty kind!’

There’s a whole bunch of them in this subReddit and here are 23 of the very best.

1. ‘Difference between types of groups’

2. ‘No nonsense’

3. ‘Alpaca vs. Llama’



4. ‘The “Hey Buddy” Guide’

5. ‘Toilet paper orientation guide. I printed one out for my commode’



6. ‘Most Common Dog Shapes’



7. ‘Iceland To Ireland Flow Chart’

8. ‘Restaurant Ordering Preferences Around Africa’

9. ‘No, wait, he has a point’



