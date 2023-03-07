Pedro Pascal’s NME interview from 2020 is really quite something

Celebrity

A 2020 NME interview with the wonderful actor Pedro Pascal (‘The Last of Us’, ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Narcos’) has resurfaced, in which he is asked about his musical likes and dislikes.

Shared by @mothmandalorian on Twitter, the Q&A article has amassed over seven million views.

Let’s see why…

losing my mind over Pedro’s answers to these questions about music from this NME article in 2020 he was so real for this pic.twitter.com/Mb5k26pWgV — Brit | tlou spoilers 🍓🍄 (@mothmandalorian) February 9, 2023

And a closer look…

Astonishing stuff! Let’s have a look at the replies to these revelations…

1.

so when he’s portraying joel’s grumpy ass… he’s not acting — ALIEN SUPERSTAR. (@afroditeourania) February 10, 2023

2.

The more I learn about Pedro Pascal, the more I like him. 😂 — Kevin (@MogarPrime17) February 11, 2023

3.

The king we need but maybe don’t deserve. — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) February 10, 2023

4.

Now I can't stop picturing him saying "my little titties, my fat belly" out loud pic.twitter.com/Q3nfXsGfU0 — kira targaryen (@darkiraaa) February 10, 2023

You can read the full NME interview right here and we highly recommend you do.

Source @mothmandalorian Image Screengrab