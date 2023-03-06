This video of someone unclogging a drain has been watched 10m+ times and it’s this week’s most satisfying thing

Videos

At the risk of sticking our neck out, this might be the most satisfying video you watch all week (and very possibly all year).

It’s from the rather fabulous TikTok account called @unclogging_drains and it went even more viral after it was shared by @ScottNover over on Twitter.

the people who want to ban tiktok would think differently if they followed my favorite account, which is called @unclogging_drains pic.twitter.com/UQITvURxdN — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) March 5, 2023

Here’s the original over on TikTok (and you can follow them here!).

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Thank you for sharing this! You unclogged my heart and drained away my boredom. — Blair Dulder CPA™ 🧃 (@runaway_vol) March 5, 2023

I have watched this four times. Each time, I am reminded that humanity exists. And it’s a beautiful thing .

pic.twitter.com/1tDjOVPSO9 — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) March 6, 2023

So incredibly satisfying. I would do this job for free. Well, a few times, at least. 😂 — Bryn Donovan – Author (@BrynDonovan) March 5, 2023

This is… weirdly, deeply – at an almost spiritual level – gratifying pic.twitter.com/V5NbBGvUAd — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) March 6, 2023

I have watched this four times. Each time, there is suspense and awe. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 5, 2023

I gotta admit, this is some solid content. https://t.co/6XtpEUW7SR — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 5, 2023

Dude, it couldn’t be more obvious: the people who want to ban TikTok are the people clogging these drains! — Noah Giansiracusa (@ProfNoahGian) March 5, 2023

I've been obsessed with this guy's youtube channel for almost a year now. He drives up and down the eastern seaboard unclogging culverts and doing battle with beavers to drain overflowing ponds. An American civic hero. https://t.co/fooLl1LdzG https://t.co/F970afMU4H — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) March 6, 2023

Source Twitter @ScottNover TikTok @unclogging_drains