This super stealthy dog expertly hunting its prey is hilariously adorable

Animals

To be filed under ‘if you only watch one funny dog video this week’ comes this, a clip of this super stealthy dog expertly hunting its prey.

And if you see a more purely enjoyable 27 seconds this week then we want to see it.

Deserves all the treats (and cuddles)!

‘One stealthy pup, lol.’

bliston78 ‘Be vewy quiet. ‘I’m hunting bagels.’

QueryCrook ‘Omg the amount of effort that doggo put into quietly putting their paw down. 11/10 frickin cutie.’

Jyslina ‘Did someone once steal that pooches treat? Haha.’

slimjoel14 ‘Nice sneak up. That cookie had no chance at all.’

Miri5613 ‘Don’t be suspicious.. Don’t be suspicious..’

PennyLane_87 ‘Must’ve grown up with cats.’

Waffleurbagel

Source Reddit u/aldehyd23