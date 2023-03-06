Videos

This lawyer’s hilarious reverse ferret on GB News is one of the all-time great comedy U-turns

John Plunkett. Updated March 6th, 2023

We hesitate to direct you towards GB News but in this case we’ll make an exception (and an extremely worthwhile exception it is too).

It’s lawyer Jonathan Coad who went on GB News to talk about Matt Hancock, Isabel Oakeshott and all those WhatsApp messages.

He was furious when he was introduced by presenter Steve N Allen as the lawyer ‘who was actually asked to represent Matt Hancock’.

Coad paused for a moment before saying: ‘Yes, I’m going to have to say, that’s disappointing. Because I made it absolutely clear to your programme – I asked them not to disclose that, and that is very, very poor journalism.’

And, well, best have a watch for yourself. And when we say watch to the end, you really do have to watch to the end.

Mega ooof!

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Final word to presenter Steve N Allen.

Source Twitter @AvaSantina