This lawyer’s hilarious reverse ferret on GB News is one of the all-time great comedy U-turns

We hesitate to direct you towards GB News but in this case we’ll make an exception (and an extremely worthwhile exception it is too).

It’s lawyer Jonathan Coad who went on GB News to talk about Matt Hancock, Isabel Oakeshott and all those WhatsApp messages.

He was furious when he was introduced by presenter Steve N Allen as the lawyer ‘who was actually asked to represent Matt Hancock’.

Coad paused for a moment before saying: ‘Yes, I’m going to have to say, that’s disappointing. Because I made it absolutely clear to your programme – I asked them not to disclose that, and that is very, very poor journalism.’

And, well, best have a watch for yourself. And when we say watch to the end, you really do have to watch to the end.

guys this bloke has had an absolute NIGHTMARE On GB news wow it really is quite spectacular pic.twitter.com/62VZZT76qO — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) March 5, 2023

Mega ooof!

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Matt Hancock’s lawyer just performed the most spectacular self-own since, well, Matt Hancock. This is a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/16zEsIgn27 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) March 5, 2023

What if all your worst anxiety dreams just… happened — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) March 5, 2023

What a week for Matt Hancock. It looks like the wily operator has secured himself the services of the best lawyer since Lionel Hutz! "I was watching Matlock in a bar last night. The sound wasn't on but I got the gist of it." https://t.co/k48QfWSItY — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 5, 2023

Talent magnet Hancock. — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 5, 2023

“How do you plead?” “Guilty, your honour.” “SORRY, SORRY NOT, I MEAN NOT GUILTY! Left out the old NOT again! Hwhat am I like?!” — Kevin Crowe (@KevinSCrowe) March 5, 2023

I can see Hancock has quality advisors. https://t.co/6YkTyy5A5T — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) March 6, 2023

Fair play for accepting blame when he realised his mistake though! 🤷‍♂️ — Caleb Wright (@CalebWright2005) March 5, 2023

Final word to presenter Steve N Allen.

It was nothing to do with my petard. He brought his own. — Steve N Allen (@mrstevenallen) March 5, 2023

